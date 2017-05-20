18 Things Your Latino Dad Probably Said to You Today

Our Latino dads are notorious for saying the darnedest things . . . all of the time. Whether they are screaming at us or joking around, their words just carry a weight no one else's can.

My dad, for example, isn't a man of many words, but when he scolded me for something when I was growing up, I could feel goosebumps up my spine, because I knew it was serious. And the amount of times his answer to me would be to just go ask my mom was actually hilarious. If that sounds familiar, keep scrolling to find even more things your Latino dad says over and over again, sometimes on the same day.