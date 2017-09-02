 Skip Nav
17 Tweets About Growing Up Latinx That'll Have You Nodding So Hard

We know you wouldn't trade the (sometimes complicated, sometimes wacky, always fun) experience of growing up Latinx. Strange family traditions, unorthodox ways of making kids do chores, countless hours kissing everyone hello then goodbye at a gathering . . . we know there are many memories Latinx on the internet share, whether they are from Cuba, El Salvador, or Chile.

The Twitter hashtag #growinguplatino shows off just a few of those moments, and we've rounded them up here into a list that will either make you nod, laugh, roll your eyes, or all of the above. Either way, we know you can seriously relate.

