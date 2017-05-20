27 Spanish Gender-Neutral Names No Other Kid in Your Child's Class Will Have

If you grew up speaking Spanish at home, hearing the language transports you back to Sundays with family at the dinner table or a special time bonding with Abuela. While you might be looking to celebrate those moments by giving your little one a Spanish name, you might be having trouble finding one that could fit both a boy and a girl (or doesn't apply to either), making coming up with a moniker for your new child that much harder.

In an effort to lessen the headaches had during the already complicated name-choosing process, we've compiled 27 gender-neutral baby names in Spanish that every member of your family will be able to pronounce and will even love!