12 VapoRub Memes That Will Make You Feel So Understood

Growing up, you probably heard two things often: 1. "Don't walk barefoot without socks on." 2. "Ponte VapoRub." Regardless of the ailment — stomachache, headache, heartache — the response was always the same: a bit of Vicks VapoRub and you'd be good to go in no time. Call it placebo effect, but the truth is that you actually did feel exponentially better after rubbing on the powerfully scented ointment, which is why you can't help but still stock a couple of jars in your medicine cabinet.

In the age of the internet, where everything that's important also happens to be a meme, it's only right that Latinx's love and devotion to VapoRub has its moment in the limelight. These 12 memes will make you feel so understood.