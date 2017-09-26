 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dreamers: You Have a Right to Be Here, and I'm Fighting For Your Future
Queen Letizia
30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back
Babies
50 Stunning Portuguese Baby Names to Consider

What Skin Care Does Gisele Bundchen Use?

Gisele Bündchen's Skincare Routine Is So Simple, You Can Easily Follow It

Like her famous hair, Gisele Bündchen's skin is enviable. While you might look at her and think she owes it all to great genetics and expensive products, the Brazilian supermodel has been open about struggling with her skin just like the rest of us. "My complexion is delicate, so I have to use things that won't irritate it," she told Elle in a 2007 interview. "I switch moisturizers often, but I'm faithful to the way I take off my makeup: Lancome's pink foaming cleanser ($26)."

Gisele knows it's all about prevention, so the 37-year-old uses Dr. Alkaitis Organic Eye Créme ($65) to hydrate and stop signs of aging in her under-eye area. "I love organic products. This cream is so natural, you can eat it!" she told InStyle in its January 2009 issue.

But she's no stranger to acne, saying that she turns to mother nature to deal with breakouts. "When I was a teenager, I had pimples — oh, God, every time someone looked at my face I thought they were looking at my pimples," she told Vogue in 2010. "I put mud on my face to dry them out, and it worked."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityBeauty TipsGisele BündchenCelebrity BeautySkin Care
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Daenerys Targaryen Gets Reimagined as the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — and It's Badass
by Kelsey Garcia
Beauty Tips to Save Time in the Morning
Beauty Tips
50 Genius Morning Beauty Hacks Lazy Girls Will Love
by Alicia Lu
How Did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Meet?
Celebrity Couples
It Was Love at First Sight For Gisele, Even Though Tom Was Already Taken
by Monica Sisavat
Spring 2018 Beauty Products From Fashion Week
Spring Beauty
by Wendy Gould
Kylie Jenner Tyga Tattoo Change
Beauty News
Kylie Jenner's Genius New Ink Shows How to Deal With a Tattoo For Your Ex
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds