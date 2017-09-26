Gisele Bündchen's Skincare Routine Is So Simple, You Can Easily Follow It

Like her famous hair, Gisele Bündchen's skin is enviable. While you might look at her and think she owes it all to great genetics and expensive products, the Brazilian supermodel has been open about struggling with her skin just like the rest of us. "My complexion is delicate, so I have to use things that won't irritate it," she told Elle in a 2007 interview. "I switch moisturizers often, but I'm faithful to the way I take off my makeup: Lancome's pink foaming cleanser ($26)."

Gisele knows it's all about prevention, so the 37-year-old uses Dr. Alkaitis Organic Eye Créme ($65) to hydrate and stop signs of aging in her under-eye area. "I love organic products. This cream is so natural, you can eat it!" she told InStyle in its January 2009 issue.

But she's no stranger to acne, saying that she turns to mother nature to deal with breakouts. "When I was a teenager, I had pimples — oh, God, every time someone looked at my face I thought they were looking at my pimples," she told Vogue in 2010. "I put mud on my face to dry them out, and it worked."