Where to Find Free Tajin Seasoning in Disneyland

The 1 Secret Seasoning You Must Ask For When You Visit Disneyland

Ask for a packet of tajín when you order your dole whip and the cast members will gladly give you one! Tajín is chili powder, salt, and lime! It adds some spiciness and saltiness to the pineapple flavor of the dole whip, it's so fun! 🍍

A post shared by Vegan Food 🌱🍄 Disney Magic 🐭🌠 (@happiestveganonearth) on

We all know you can't go to Disneyland without getting frozen pineapple Dole Whip, but did you know there's a quick and easy way to elevate your favorite dessert? Simply ask for a packet of tajín, which is a mouthwatering combination of chili powder, salt, and lime, and sprinkle some of it on top of your Dole Whip — or any fruit, really — and voila, you'll have an extra-yummy dessert that you probably never thought of.

According to one Instagram user who swears by this secret, the tajín seasoning adds a "spiciness and saltiness to the pineapple flavor." Yeah, we're already sold. Keep reading to see where you can find free tajín seasoning at Disneyland, then spread the word to your friends!

A post shared by Lauren, Jay And Opal Mae (@opal.maes.disney.days) on

According to this Instagram user, you can get a "complimentary tajín for your fruit and Dole Whip" from Tropical Imports in Adventureland. So now you know what to do during your next visit to Disneyland.

A post shared by Chris • Running Turtle (@runningturtledisney) on

