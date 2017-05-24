Where to Find Free Tajin Seasoning in Disneyland
The 1 Secret Seasoning You Must Ask For When You Visit Disneyland
We all know you can't go to Disneyland without getting frozen pineapple Dole Whip, but did you know there's a quick and easy way to elevate your favorite dessert? Simply ask for a packet of tajín, which is a mouthwatering combination of chili powder, salt, and lime, and sprinkle some of it on top of your Dole Whip — or any fruit, really — and voila, you'll have an extra-yummy dessert that you probably never thought of.
According to one Instagram user who swears by this secret, the tajín seasoning adds a "spiciness and saltiness to the pineapple flavor." Yeah, we're already sold. Keep reading to see where you can find free tajín seasoning at Disneyland, then spread the word to your friends!
According to this Instagram user, you can get a "complimentary tajín for your fruit and Dole Whip" from Tropical Imports in Adventureland. So now you know what to do during your next visit to Disneyland.