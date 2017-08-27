Who Has Eva Mendes Dated?
A Look Back at the Men of Eva Mendes's Life
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
A Look Back at the Men of Eva Mendes's Life
Eva Mendes has always been very elusive about her dating life. The actress has been in very few relationships, and her most famous one is her current one with the father of her children, Ryan Gosling. And that's saying a lot, considering neither Ryan nor Eva talk much about their time together. Knowing Eva is so secretive, we wondered, who came before Ryan? The short list might surprise you.
0previous images
-28more images