A Look Back at the Men of Eva Mendes's Life

Eva Mendes has always been very elusive about her dating life. The actress has been in very few relationships, and her most famous one is her current one with the father of her children, Ryan Gosling. And that's saying a lot, considering neither Ryan nor Eva talk much about their time together. Knowing Eva is so secretive, we wondered, who came before Ryan? The short list might surprise you.

Eva Mendes's Instagram Gives You a Glimpse Into Her Personal Life

Confirmed: George Augusto
Rumor: Jason Sudeikis
Confirmed: Ryan Gosling
