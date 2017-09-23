 Skip Nav
Mario Testino
Mario Testino Has 1 Piece of Simple but Powerful Advice For All Latinxs
Selena Gomez
38 Times Selena Gomez Was Supersexy and She Knew It
Music
What Reggaeton Song Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Who Is Selena Gomez's Dad?

Selena Gomez's Dad Is One of Her Biggest Fans

A post shared by Rick Gomez (@wrikster) on

We never really see Selena Gomez out and about with her dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, but he is always cheering her on from the sidelines, according to his Instagram. The two spend holidays together, and Selena is very close to Ricardo's daughter with his current wife.

Ricardo and Selena's mom, Mandy Teefy, got married in 1992 when the two found out she was pregnant with Selena at 16. They got divorced when the singer was 5 years old, and her mom gained primary custody of her. Selena has never publicly spoken about her relationship with her dad, but she has opened up about blaming her mom after the two got divorced. "I blamed my mom a lot [for the divorce] because I wanted a family so bad," Selena said. "I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that." It's unclear how active he was in her life throughout her childhood, but now that she's older, we know Selena goes to visit him and his family for Christmas and other special occasions.

A post shared by Rick Gomez (@wrikster) on

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity FactsSelena Gomez
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are All the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To
by Macy Daniela Martin
Selena Gomez Fall Outfits
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Fall Outfit Trick Will Impress Even Her Most Loyal Followers
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez's Favorite Sneakers
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez Handbags on Movie Set September 2017
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping Around More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez For Puma
Selena Gomez
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds