Selena Gomez's Dad Is One of Her Biggest Fans

A post shared by Rick Gomez (@wrikster) on Jul 21, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

We never really see Selena Gomez out and about with her dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, but he is always cheering her on from the sidelines, according to his Instagram. The two spend holidays together, and Selena is very close to Ricardo's daughter with his current wife.

Ricardo and Selena's mom, Mandy Teefy, got married in 1992 when the two found out she was pregnant with Selena at 16. They got divorced when the singer was 5 years old, and her mom gained primary custody of her. Selena has never publicly spoken about her relationship with her dad, but she has opened up about blaming her mom after the two got divorced. "I blamed my mom a lot [for the divorce] because I wanted a family so bad," Selena said. "I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that." It's unclear how active he was in her life throughout her childhood, but now that she's older, we know Selena goes to visit him and his family for Christmas and other special occasions.