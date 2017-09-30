Single Ladies! Be Bold and Take Our 30-Day Challenge

It matters not if you think single life is a plight or you find it to be a breeze; it's never a bad idea to push yourself out of your comfort zone and see what happens! We've come up with 30 ways — both daring and simple — that you can change things up in 30 days! Maybe you won't find "the one," but we guarantee you'll end the challenge having learned something valuable and feeling a new wave of pride in your single-girl life. Like maybe you'll be reminded of the fact that boyfriends are definitely not everything! So . . . what are you waiting for? Get to work!

Day 1: Follow a hot friend of a friend on Instagram.

Day 2: Write down everything you want in a future partner.

Day 3: Write down everything you don't want in a future partner.

Day 4: Get glammed up for a bangin' shameless selfie.

Day 5: Go out for drinks at a place you've never been to before; don't leave without meeting a potential prospect.

Day 6: Unabashedly make eyes with somebody (or everybody) you find attractive.

Day 7: Download a new online dating app and give it a shot for at least the day.

Day 8: Let a friend hook you up on a blind date.

Day 9: Give your number to somebody you've been eyeing.

Day 10: Spend a wild night out with only other single friends.

Day 11: Plan a night out and encourage your friends to invite people you don't know.

Day 12: Reach out to someone you passed up on before when the timing wasn't right.

Day 13: Invite someone you only really know via social media to hang out in person.

Day 14: Finally block or unfriend an ex who you aren't on particularly healthy terms with.

Day 15: Start a conversation with a stranger.

Day 16: Go out with friends to a karaoke bar and sing a girl-power anthem.

Day 17: Spend an entire day not looking at social media.

Day 18: Go as long as you can without texting back your confusing friend with benefits.

Day 19: Throw out old mementos from past relationships.

Day 20: Do something daring with today's look and spend the whole day thinking positively about yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day 21: Spend the evening dating yourself with a favorite film and a good dinner.

Day 22: Join or start some sort of new social group, like a book club or softball team!

Day 23: Buy a fierce new 'fit and save it for a date you're really, actually excited about.

Day 24: Go out for lunch with a friend; make a pact to not talk about your love lives even ONCE.

Day 25: Head out to do something by yourself, like hanging at the beach with your dog or reading at the park.

Day 26: Post a subtly flirty comment on a crush's social media post.

Day 27: Create a new memory at a place with nostalgic ties to an ex.

Day 28: Light candles, turn on relaxing music, and take a bubble bath.

Day 29: Ask your parents or someone you look up to for love advice.

Day 30: Spend today trying to have as much fun as possible, and don't worry about your relationship status!