Spice Up Your Relationship With This 30-Day Challenge

If you're feeling stuck in a relationship rut, a little extra spice may be just what you and your significant other need. Once the honeymoon phase passes, it's easy for the initial spark to flicker and fade a bit, but there are plenty of ways to keep the romance alive and kicking! This 30-day challenge is designed to help increase the sweet and sexy elements in your relationship by doing at least one specific romantic thing, together or for each other, every day for the duration of a month.

This challenge is great for any type of relationship, whether you've been together for years or just want to ramp up the romance. You don't have to do the list in order or wait until the beginning of the month to begin — get started doing this sweet stuff now!

Day 1: Sign up for a class together, or learn something new together.

Day 2: Get it on in a place you've never done it before, even if it's just a different room in the house.

Day 3: Find a scenic location, and watch the sunset together.

Day 4: Dress up, and have a fancy date night.

Day 5: Leave a sweet, sexy, or romantic note somewhere they will find it.

Day 6: Make time for morning sex.

Day 7: Stay up late talking. Really catch up and check in with each other.

Day 8: Go see a concert or show together.

Day 9: Take turns photographing each other.

Day 10: Take a scenic road trip, and sing your favorite songs at the top of your lungs.

Day 11: Cuddle up on the couch, and watch or read a romantic film, TV show, or book together.

Day 12: Do one spontaneous thing for the other — either in the bedroom or elsewhere.

Day 13: Send each other compliments throughout the day. The sexier, the better.

Day 14: Go out somewhere, and show a little PDA.

Day 15: Experiment in the kitchen, and cook up something new.

Day 16: Take a bubble bath or shower together.

Day 17: Challenge each other to a board game.

Day 18: Try something new in the bedroom.

Day 19: Have a couples date with friends.

Day 20: Model new clothes or lingerie for each other.

Day 21: Rent a hotel room to get away from your regular routine for a night. If you want to save cash, camp out on your living room floor or under the stars in your backyard instead.

Day 22: Make a list of the reasons you love them, and share it.

Day 23: Spend a tech-free day together.

Day 24: Pull out old pictures from your early dating days, and revisit the honeymoon phase.

Day 25: Go for a run, take a hike, do yoga, or work out with each other.

Day 26: Make a playlist for each other. Pick songs that mean something to you both.

Day 27: Spend a day giving back to the community together.

Day 28: Give each other massages.

Day 29: Rearrange a room in your house. Change up the furniture, make or buy something to add to the decor, or upcycle something with each other.

Day 30: Turn on some slow music, and dance.

POPSUGAR ChallengeRelationshipsAdviceMarriageDating
Ronneal Ronneal 2 years

I was thinking the same thing. I'm thinking "where are my kids when all of this is happening? when do we go to work?" lol.

Aemilia-Madden Aemilia-Madden 2 years

I want one for long distance!

anneyauster anneyauster 2 years

Every couple reaches a point when the wild lust of exploration becomes a distant, exotic memory. By remaining in the marriage, you can now look at your and your spouse’s progress over time.To spice up your sex life you need something more that help to change the daily routine and add something extra in your boring life. Read more to know how to spice up your sex life: http://bit.ly/SMWf0V
