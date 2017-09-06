 Skip Nav
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
Women
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF
Sex
Team Josh or Team Charles? These Sexy GIFs From Younger Will Help You Decide
Sex
How to Make Missionary Your Most Orgasmic Position Ever
12 Actors Who Have Bared All on Screen

It seems that male nudity makes both women and men uncomfortable, but we barely bat an eyelash when we see naked women in films (or on TV). And it's no wonder we're desensitized to female nudity: it's practically a regular occurrence on the big screen, while we rarely get a chance to squirm in our seats at the sight of an undressed man.

But there are some exceptions. For instance, there's no gender discrimination in Shame, which showcases Michael Fassbender wearing nothing but a smile several times as he strips down to play a sex addict. Here are some other male actors who are doing their part to stop the bias against male nudity by showing off, well, their parts! These 12 mainstream actors have gone full frontal on the big screen. You might find a few movies to add to your Netflix queue.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block

Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights
Michael Pitt in The Dreamers
Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley
Kevin Bacon in Wild Things
Tom Cruise in All the Right Moves
Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting
Diego Luna in Y Tu Mamá También
Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Chris Messina in 28 Hotel Rooms
Viggo Mortensen in The Indian Runner
Michael Fassbender in Shame
Ben Affleck in Gone Girl
Gone GirlEye CandyMichael FassbenderNudityPenisSexBen AffleckMovies
fiercey fiercey 5 years
What about Richard Gere in Breathless?
MissJennyRain MissJennyRain 5 years
Y Tu Mama Tambien is a wonderful movie.  Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are fantastic in it.
Oliver2948258 Oliver2948258 5 years
Stephen Dorff showed off his manhood while wearing a condom in SHADOWBOXER
tatibo tatibo 5 years
Michael Fassbender....the ultimate HOTNESS(nudeness)
The-Good-Dexter The-Good-Dexter 5 years
 @jadenirvana I love that movie too.
The-Good-Dexter The-Good-Dexter 5 years
 @Livvy-P Kate doesn't have a pennis, that's why!
Fass Fass 5 years
Michael Fassbender twice. Once in Shame but also in Hunger...
danakscully64 danakscully64 5 years
David Duchovny and Patrick Dempsey have too.
Livvy-P Livvy-P 5 years
I'm surprised that there is no mention of Kate Winslet! Or has she only done partial nudity?
jadenirvana jadenirvana 5 years
The Dreamers is such a good movie and I feel like no one has seen it. Awesome shout out!
shreerose shreerose 6 years
Mark Wahlberg was wonderful in Boogie Nights.
