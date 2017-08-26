21 Unique Date Ideas For the Adventurous Couple

Forget dinner and a movie — it's time to add some spontaneity and fun to date night. We understand the pressure to make it one to remember, so we've come up with unique activities that you can get up and go do, right then and there. Sneak into a hotel pool, go on a road trip without a destination, or whatever else that's your style. Whether you're the adventurous pair or the couple who hates to plan, check out the following 21 date ideas for your next day together.