Affordable Gifts For Girlfriends
32 Adorable Gifts For Your BFF — All Under $25!
If your bestie has a birthday coming up, don't sweat it. Thanks to the internet, there are so many genius present ideas out there, and they're just a few clicks away. If you're trying to save a little money, we rounded up our favorite ideas that cost less than $25. Whether your friend is a homebody, fashionista, makeup-lover, or neat freak, we've got something for her. Stop putting it off and get to shopping — we made it so much easier on you.
Metal Photo Clips String Set
$14
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
Bh cosmetics Supernova Baked Eyeshadow Palette
$17
Amelia Glass Display FrameBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Frames
Magnetic Cable Photo HolderBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Llama Desk Duster
$15
Hair Essentials SetBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Heart Cutting Board
$20 $16
Metallic Card CaseBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Catseye London Caramel Pug Small Zip Pouch
$12
from Nordstrom
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World
$20
Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick - Evan-gel-ical
$7.99
from Ulta
Mustard Gifts Flamingo Pen
$8
Jagua Temporary Tattoo Kit
$24
