32 Adorable Gifts For Your BFF — All Under $25!

If your bestie has a birthday coming up, don't sweat it. Thanks to the internet, there are so many genius present ideas out there, and they're just a few clicks away. If you're trying to save a little money, we rounded up our favorite ideas that cost less than $25. Whether your friend is a homebody, fashionista, makeup-lover, or neat freak, we've got something for her. Stop putting it off and get to shopping — we made it so much easier on you.

Urban Outfitters
Metal Photo Clips String Set
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Photo Albums
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Urban Outfitters Eye Shadow
Bh cosmetics Supernova Baked Eyeshadow Palette
$17
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Eye Shadow
Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Adorn Bath Bomb
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Mini Instax Glitter Picture Frame
$6
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Esfolio Pearl Face Mask
$2
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Amelia Glass Display Frame
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Frames
Metallic Eyelash Curler
$4
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Jewelry Tray
$6
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Magnetic Cable Photo Holder
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Acts of Insanity
$24
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Cosmetic Makeup Brush Set
$7
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Rose Locket Necklace
$5
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Fringe Studio Rosewood May Candle
$24
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Llama Desk Duster
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desks
Urban Outfitters
Hair Essentials Set
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Keychain Pouch
$12
from bando.com
Buy Now
Hot Sauce Makeup Pouch
$6
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Ban.do Sip Sip Tumblr
$14
from bando.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Heart Cutting Board
$20 $16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Storage
Urban Outfitters
Metallic Card Case
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Catseye London Caramel Pug Small Zip Pouch
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Illuminated Inspiration Candle
$15
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Winky Lux Flower Balm
$14
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Cover Girl
Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick - Evan-gel-ical
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Lipstick
Smiling Cat Trinket Dish
$6
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Mustard Gifts Flamingo Pen
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Ice Cream Table Lamp
$16
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Faux Suede Pointed Flats
$13
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Jagua Temporary Tattoo Kit
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Meri Meri Pom-Pom Paper Clips
$8
from bando.com
Buy Now
Let's Hang
Tea Drinker
Shimmer and Shine
So Bomb
Little Memories
Pearly Sheen
Picture Perfect
Love Those Curls
Unicorns Forever
Picture Perfect
Game Time
Brushed Over
Lock In
Good Scents
Llama Queen
Lovely Locks
Zip It
Bag Swag
Good Vibes
Big Heart
Money Management
Cute Pup
Bookworm
Unique Lipstick
Bad Girls
Lip Service
Odds and Ends
Flamingo Obsession
Ice Ice Baby
Treat Yourself
Only Temporary
Gifts For WomenGifts For HerFriendshipGift GuideWomen
