Anastasia's Wedding Dress in Fifty Shades Freed Is Absolutely Stunning — See a Breakdown Here

The first official trailer of the Fifty Shades Freed recently released, and there are so many parts to be freaking out over. Though there definitely appears to be more action in both the playroom and plot, our attention was, of course, focused on Anastasia's stunning wedding gown.

The trailer opens with the lacy, romantic dress hanging from a chandelier and goes straight into Mrs. Grey(!) getting zipped up. The word "breathtaking" doesn't even do her justice, and we already know that brides everywhere will be adding the look to their inspiration boards ASAP. See a breakdown of the dress ahead!