 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
This Is What Moana Would Look Like in Real Life!
Tattoos
30+ Matching Tattoos For Couples Who Are in It to Win It
Humor
23 "Love" Notes That Show What Marriage Is Really Like
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Anastasia's Wedding Dress in Fifty Shades Freed Is Absolutely Stunning — See a Breakdown Here

The first official trailer of the Fifty Shades Freed recently released, and there are so many parts to be freaking out over. Though there definitely appears to be more action in both the playroom and plot, our attention was, of course, focused on Anastasia's stunning wedding gown.

The trailer opens with the lacy, romantic dress hanging from a chandelier and goes straight into Mrs. Grey(!) getting zipped up. The word "breathtaking" doesn't even do her justice, and we already know that brides everywhere will be adding the look to their inspiration boards ASAP. See a breakdown of the dress ahead!

Related
18 Films Even Sexier Than Fifty Shades of Grey

The flowing train and spine-lining buttons.
A close-up of the veil.
The sheer arms.
The full look from behind.
Before Anastasia is officially proclaimed Mrs. Grey.
Freaking out yet?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fifty Shades FreedFifty Shades Of GreyWeddingMovies
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Gemma Cartwright
Movies Like Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades of Grey
18 Films Even Sexier Than Fifty Shades of Grey
by Hilary White
Charlie Hunnam Talks About Fifty Shades of Grey 2017
Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam Confirms (Again) That He Doesn't Regret Quitting Fifty Shades
by Laura Marie Meyers
Girl Thought Bride Was Real-Life Princess
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
by Kate Schweitzer
Country First Dance Songs For Weddings
Music
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds