Beloved Shirts Sexy Chest Swimsuit

We Feel Personally Affected by This Chest Hair Swimsuit

A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on

A quirky clothing brand just released a line of chest hair one-piece swimsuits that are honestly difficult to look at. The so-called sexy chest swimsuits from Beloved Shirts are currently available online for $60 each. What's more, the three swimsuits come in different skin tones.

If you think this swimsuit is just absolutely ridiculous, you are not alone, and the brand is fully aware. On Instagram, Beloved Shirts dared brave shoppers to buy the suit, even adding the rhetorical question, "WTF have we done." Beloved Shirts later shared a video of a mom wearing the suit in front of her kids, who aptly shrieked in disgust.

Oh, but it gets better. The brand has also started selling a sexy chest sweatshirt for $90 and even an entire tracksuit! The $150 tracksuit not only includes the sexy chest sweatshirt but also pants complete with hairy legs. As you might have guessed, the entire look is a real eyesore.

A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on

