Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!

Ah, Summer. The days are longer, the nights are warmer, and everyone seems a little bit more carefree. There is a seemingly endless supply of new books out, but I'm here to help you sort through all of them. As an author myself, I firmly believe that you should never leave the house without a book. I've got a list of Summer books that will fit perfectly into your beach bag, so read on for the 24 best books of Summer!