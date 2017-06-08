Best Country Love Songs
48 Hot Songs For Country Lovin'
Nothing gets us in the mood for Summer lovin' like a good country love song, and I've rounded up some of the hottest hits for a boot scootin' good time. Check out the songs now, then listen to our playlist on Spotify below!
- "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," Tyler Farr
- "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," Cole Swindell
- "All Country on You," Austin Webb
- "Already Callin' You Mine," Parmalee
- "Baby Be My Love Song," Easton Corbin
- "Backroad Song," Granger Smith
- "Come Back to Me," Keith Urban
- "Doin' Country Right," David Fanning
- "Don't It," Billy Currington
- "Girl Crush," Little Big Town
- "God Made Girls," RaeLynn
- "Good Lookin' Girl," Luke Bryan
- "Hard to Be Cool," Joe Nichols
- "Hell of a Night," Dustin Lynch
- "Homegrown Honey," Darius Rucker
- "I Got the Boy," Jana Kramer
- "I'm to Blame," Kip Moore
- "Kiss You in the Morning," Michael Ray
- "Kiss You Tonight," David Nail
- "Later On," The Swon Brothers
- "Lay Low," Josh Turner
- "Let Me See Ya Girl," Cole Swindell
- "Like a Wrecking Ball," Eric Church
- "Little Bit of You," Chase Bryant
- "Little Red Wagon," Miranda Lambert
- "Little Toy Guns," Carrie Underwood
- "Lonely Eyes," Chris Young
- "Lookin' For a Cowgirl," Kristy Lee Cook
- "Love Me Like You Mean It," Kelsea Ballerini
- "Love You Like That," Canaan Smith
- "Make Me Wanna," Thomas Rhett
- "Mandolin Rain," Josh Kelley
- "Mean to Me," Brett Eldredge
- "My Mistake," Cam
- "Payback," Rascal Flatts
- "Perfect Storm," Brad Paisley
- "Say You Do," Dierks Bentley
- "She Does," Jackie Lee
- "She Don't Love You," Eric Paslay
- "Shotgun Rider," Tim McGraw
- "Smoke," A Thousand Horses
- "Stay a Little Longer," Brothers Osborne
- "Take It On Back," Chase Bryant
- "Take Your Time," Sam Hunt
- "Tennessee Whiskey," A Thousand Horses
- "Trans Am," Thompson Square
- "Turn It On," Eli Young Band
- "We Are Tonight," Billy Currington
Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!
Image Source: StockSnap / Luis Llerena