48 Hot Songs For Country Lovin'

Nothing gets us in the mood for Summer lovin' like a good country love song, and I've rounded up some of the hottest hits for a boot scootin' good time. Check out the songs now, then listen to our playlist on Spotify below!

"A Guy Walks Into a Bar," Tyler Farr "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," Cole Swindell "All Country on You," Austin Webb "Already Callin' You Mine," Parmalee "Baby Be My Love Song," Easton Corbin "Backroad Song," Granger Smith "Come Back to Me," Keith Urban "Doin' Country Right," David Fanning "Don't It," Billy Currington "Girl Crush," Little Big Town "God Made Girls," RaeLynn "Good Lookin' Girl," Luke Bryan "Hard to Be Cool," Joe Nichols "Hell of a Night," Dustin Lynch "Homegrown Honey," Darius Rucker "I Got the Boy," Jana Kramer "I'm to Blame," Kip Moore "Kiss You in the Morning," Michael Ray "Kiss You Tonight," David Nail "Later On," The Swon Brothers "Lay Low," Josh Turner "Let Me See Ya Girl," Cole Swindell "Like a Wrecking Ball," Eric Church "Little Bit of You," Chase Bryant "Little Red Wagon," Miranda Lambert "Little Toy Guns," Carrie Underwood "Lonely Eyes," Chris Young "Lookin' For a Cowgirl," Kristy Lee Cook "Love Me Like You Mean It," Kelsea Ballerini "Love You Like That," Canaan Smith "Make Me Wanna," Thomas Rhett "Mandolin Rain," Josh Kelley "Mean to Me," Brett Eldredge "My Mistake," Cam "Payback," Rascal Flatts "Perfect Storm," Brad Paisley "Say You Do," Dierks Bentley "She Does," Jackie Lee "She Don't Love You," Eric Paslay "Shotgun Rider," Tim McGraw "Smoke," A Thousand Horses "Stay a Little Longer," Brothers Osborne "Take It On Back," Chase Bryant "Take Your Time," Sam Hunt "Tennessee Whiskey," A Thousand Horses "Trans Am," Thompson Square "Turn It On," Eli Young Band "We Are Tonight," Billy Currington

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!