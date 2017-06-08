 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
48 Hot Songs For Country Lovin'
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
Popsugar Pride
24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration
Relationships
Do NOT Commit to a Serious Relationship Until You Ask These 38 Questions

Best Country Love Songs

48 Hot Songs For Country Lovin'

Nothing gets us in the mood for Summer lovin' like a good country love song, and I've rounded up some of the hottest hits for a boot scootin' good time. Check out the songs now, then listen to our playlist on Spotify below!

  1. "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," Tyler Farr
  2. "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," Cole Swindell
  3. "All Country on You," Austin Webb
  4. "Already Callin' You Mine," Parmalee
  5. "Baby Be My Love Song," Easton Corbin
  6. "Backroad Song," Granger Smith
  7. "Come Back to Me," Keith Urban
  8. "Doin' Country Right," David Fanning
  9. "Don't It," Billy Currington
  10. "Girl Crush," Little Big Town
  11. "God Made Girls," RaeLynn
  12. "Good Lookin' Girl," Luke Bryan
  13. "Hard to Be Cool," Joe Nichols
  14. "Hell of a Night," Dustin Lynch
  15. "Homegrown Honey," Darius Rucker
  16. "I Got the Boy," Jana Kramer
  17. "I'm to Blame," Kip Moore
  18. "Kiss You in the Morning," Michael Ray
  19. "Kiss You Tonight," David Nail
  20. "Later On," The Swon Brothers
  21. "Lay Low," Josh Turner
  22. "Let Me See Ya Girl," Cole Swindell
  23. "Like a Wrecking Ball," Eric Church
  24. "Little Bit of You," Chase Bryant
  25. "Little Red Wagon," Miranda Lambert
  26. "Little Toy Guns," Carrie Underwood
  27. "Lonely Eyes," Chris Young
  28. "Lookin' For a Cowgirl," Kristy Lee Cook
  29. "Love Me Like You Mean It," Kelsea Ballerini
  30. "Love You Like That," Canaan Smith
  31. "Make Me Wanna," Thomas Rhett
  32. "Mandolin Rain," Josh Kelley
  33. "Mean to Me," Brett Eldredge
  34. "My Mistake," Cam
  35. "Payback," Rascal Flatts
  36. "Perfect Storm," Brad Paisley
  37. "Say You Do," Dierks Bentley
  38. "She Does," Jackie Lee
  39. "She Don't Love You," Eric Paslay
  40. "Shotgun Rider," Tim McGraw
  41. "Smoke," A Thousand Horses
  42. "Stay a Little Longer," Brothers Osborne
  43. "Take It On Back," Chase Bryant
  44. "Take Your Time," Sam Hunt
  45. "Tennessee Whiskey," A Thousand Horses
  46. "Trans Am," Thompson Square
  47. "Turn It On," Eli Young Band
  48. "We Are Tonight," Billy Currington

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: StockSnap / Luis Llerena
Join the conversation
SpotifySummerRelationshipsCountry MusicMusicDating
Join The Conversation
Humor
21 Reasons You Should Have a Hot Summer Romance With Pizza
by Macy Cate Williams
Coffee and Anxiety
Popsugar Interviews
by Dominique Astorino
How to Stay Married
Relationships
by Laura Lifshitz
I'm in a Relationship and I Sleep Alone
Relationships
Why I've Never Shared a Bed With My Boyfriend of 10 Years
by YourTango
Ex Dating Victoria's Secret Model Essay
Relationships
by Dania Curvy
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds