13 Simple, Everyday Ways to Make Your Marriage Stronger Than Ever

Making a marriage strong shouldn't be hard work — it should be gratifying but small and simple efforts that the two of you make each day to take it to the next level. Always.

This means a great marriage requires effort and love — not heavy labor. Read on to find some easy ways to connect to your spouse and make that marriage solid as a rock!

Reach out to hold your spouse's hand . . . just some extra touch to feel connected.
Take time to pour your partner a cup of Joe or tea. Even better? Take a few minutes to drink together without your phones.
Send a sexy or sweet text for him or her to read daily. Priceless and free.
It doesn't have to be a fancy meal together. It could be just 20 minutes together with a glass of wine.
If your partner is tired, pick up the slack a little each day. Your spouse will probably then do the same for you.
Morning sex. It's something you can do to wake each other up and remember why you married each other.
Let your partner blow off steam — even if it's alone.
Play, play, and play. Partners who play together (and apart) stay together.
Partners who know how to tune in to each other by taking a break and tuning out the rest of the world, stay strong.
End the day laughing. Going to bed mad is a surefire way to become a weak couple.
Couples who practice forgiveness and focusing on the good in their spouse each day are happy couples.
Leaving work at work is one gesture to keep your marriage sane for years to come.
A daily kiss is the best gesture for your marriage and the sweetest.
