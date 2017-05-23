 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
Disney
This Pirates of the Caribbean Wedding Shoot Will Make You Want Your Own Will Turner
Wedding
13 Wedding Photographer Secrets You Need to Know Before You Get Married
Humor
This Bride Just Had the Most Epic Photo Shoot With Her 5 "Bro-Maids"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 30  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time

Kate Winslet's steamy handprint sliding down the window, Julia Roberts on top of a piano, Ryan Gosling shirtless and very, very wet. Whether they're realistic or totally over-the-top, a good movie sex scene is something that no one can deny they love, especially the ridiculously romantic ones with rising music and tension-filled backstories. We've rounded up some of the sexiest encounters in movie history; prepare to swoon.

Related
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NSFWGifsNuditySexMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
ahappierdiane ahappierdiane 8 years
Uhhh.....No 300?? 300 has the best sex scene ever.
A-Journey-To-Wellth A-Journey-To-Wellth 8 years
def agree with The Notebook and Atonement... and The Reader with Kate Winslet has sooooo many sex scenes.. all hot.
bbkf bbkf 9 years
Mr. and Mrs. Smith!
bbkf bbkf 9 years
Mr. and Mrs. Smith!
californiagirlx7 californiagirlx7 9 years
Cruel Intentions, the Notebook, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith
precious-p precious-p 9 years
the stairwell scene in unfaithful is pretty hot! i know the premise movie is really wrong, but all that aside, it is one hot sex scene.
wickedcupofjoe wickedcupofjoe 9 years
My favorite all time sex (and just sex) scene is the shower sex scene in About Last Night. Out of these choices - I'm going to say The Notebook. Definitely hot and steamy. Dirty Dancing was good too - but that was more tender, loving.
sugarsister sugarsister 9 years
there was this silly movie called Two Moon Junction with i don't remember who but the sex was hot. good girl meets bad boy who teaches good girl how not to be so good. mmmmmmmmmmm
Sun_Sun Sun_Sun 9 years
greentea!!! u must!!! the notebook is the best. i really didnt like unfaithful, it was a wrong and depressing movie.
Greentea1203 Greentea1203 9 years
The guy in Unfaithful was super hot, so I picked that. I still have never seen "The Notebook." I keep meaning to rent it..
almost-famous almost-famous 9 years
Umm, I've seen so many sexually explicit movies its a shame...(seriously) LOL. Any who, I'd pick Cruel Intentions where Ryan's character deflowered Resses' character. It was innocent and passionate at the same time!
almost-famous almost-famous 9 years
Umm, I've seen so many sexually explicit movies its a shame...(seriously) LOL.Any who, I'd pick Cruel Intentions where Ryan's character deflowered Resses' character. It was innocent and passionate at the same time!
WhatTheFrockBlog WhatTheFrockBlog 9 years
The sex scene in "Atonement" was brief but HOT.
Lovaajn Lovaajn 9 years
Pretty much The Notebook. They're all wet, and making out trying to get the the bedroom, and he SLAMS her against the wall. That's preeeetty hot.
MarinerMandy MarinerMandy 9 years
Basic Instinct without a doubt!
Shopaholichunny Shopaholichunny 9 years
Unfaithful and the movie with Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke in it. I can't remember the name of it. That movie was HOT!
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
what about meet joe black when he CRIES? that was a memorable scene. not necessarily sexy.I havent seen knocked up and it's been way too long since i saw pretty woman... I just dont know.
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
what about meet joe black when he CRIES? that was a memorable scene. not necessarily sexy. I havent seen knocked up and it's been way too long since i saw pretty woman... I just dont know.
Sun_Sun Sun_Sun 9 years
*sigh* the notebook, it all starts with that amazing run and kiss and he takes her back to his place, and then after a while she still wants more and hes like "ur gonna kill me, i need food, i need rest" HAHA love love love that noah
Sun_Sun Sun_Sun 9 years
*sigh* the notebook, it all starts with that amazing run and kiss and he takes her back to his place, and then after a while she still wants more and hes like "ur gonna kill me, i need food, i need rest" HAHA love love love that noah
Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
Biggest Losses of 2017
Oscars
2017: The Year of Unfair Wins
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Printable Oscars Ballot 2017
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
New York Fashion Week Highlights Fall 2017
Fashion News
New York Fashion Week's Most Important Moments
by Sarah Wasilak
Oscar-Nominated Movie Checklist 2017
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscars
Who Will Win the 2017 Oscars? Our Predictions
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds