The Best Sex Position Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're looking to spice things up in bed, you may want to check in with the stars. Your zodiac sign might just know which sex positions will make you wild better than you do. And you're likely to please your partner in the process, if you're both looking to mix things up and try something new.

While a variety of other positions, sex toys, games, and other types of foreplay might get you going, it might just be this final "hoorah" to make that orgasm even stronger. Here, we got some tips from astrologer Valerie Mesa on sex positions that might be especially fun for you based on your sign.