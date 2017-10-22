 Skip Nav
Literary-Lovers Will Want Every Single One of These Beautiful Book Cover Pillows

I can't count the number of times I've fallen asleep while trying to finish just one last chapter of a book. Waking up with your face stuck to a page isn't exactly all that comfortable, but resting your head on a BrassingtonHollow's book pillow looks like bliss. If you're a literary-lover who wants to celebrate your favorite works, you can visit this awesome Etsy shop that has Jane Eyre, Dracula, and more pillow editions. While there are already certain books that are ready to go as they are, the shop owner also takes orders for custom designs — like with these Harry Potter book series ones. See the beautiful items ahead and start planning out which of your favorite novels you want to deck out your reading nook chair with!

Literary-Lovers Will Want Every Single One of These Beautiful Book Cover Pillows
