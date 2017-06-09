This Teen's Surprise Birthday Present From His Late Dad Will Bring You to Tears

After John Crow's dad unexpectedly passed away in April, the last thing he ever expected was to receive a birthday present from him two months later. John's father purchased an awesome electric guitar for him back in February, but he didn't live long enough to present John with the sweet gift. When John's birthday rolled around, he was brought to tears as he received the card and gift from his late dad. John's sister, Chandler, orchestrated the whole surprise for her brother and captured the emotional moment on camera, seen above.

"About a month ago I dropped Johnny off at his guitar lesson, and one of the amazing instructors told me there was something I should see," Chandler wrote on Facebook. "When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn't believe it. But I had to keep it a secret until his birthday."

According to The Times Herald, John and his dad bonded over music and his love for music has helped him cope with losing him. "I discovered music and it was amazing how it made me feel," John said. "It made that sadness go away, it made me more like my father who I so aspired to be."

This bittersweet tale gets even sweeter, however, as the story of John's heart-wrenching birthday surprise picked up steam online, Redditors tracked down the owner of the music store that sold John's dad the guitar and started sending in donations to be given to John for guitar lessons (or anything else he wished). A recent tally of the donations collected for John's birthday came to over $16,000, proving that every so often, the internet is a tender and beautiful place.