Brett Eldredge Is Country Music's Hottest Eligible Bachelor

Are you ready to meet your new country boyfriend? With his third studio album on the horizon, 31-year-old singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge is no newbie, but his star is rising, and fast. When we say he's "one to watch," we mean that quite literally. He's got the looks department down with those come-hither baby blues, a sculpted body (we don't hate his beach pics), a bit of scruff, and an easy smile, but scroll through his Instagram (or Twitter or Snapchat) and it's easy to see why he has such a loyal social following — it's the sweet photos with his mom; hilarious videos of his ridiculous shenanigans; adorable photos and videos of him cuddling his dog, Edgar; and home videos of him serenading the camera (aka "bedhead jams") that prove he's the total package.

I spoke with Brett about his new album, what he's looking for in a girlfriend, his complicated relationship with social media, and, of course, the love of his life — Edgar. Keep reading for the interview, and we dare you not to crush hard for this budding heartthrob.