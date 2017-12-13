Cat Lady Gifts
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life
Know any proud cat ladies or are you one yourself? Forget the negative stereotype; being a woman and having a cat isn't anything to be ashamed of. In fact, with so many celebrity cats these days — Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub, and Maru, to name a few — cat companions are as popular as ever. So whether you have a cat-fanatic best friend, or you're the one with an affinity for felines, we've got the ultimate cat-lady gift guide. Meow!
The Emily & Meritt Sequin Cat Pillow, Gold
$45.50 $34.50
from PBteen
Aim High by Cat is Good Mounted Print 13"x19"
$24.99 $22.49
Quit Stressin' Meowt Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Metallic
$35
from Nordstrom
Plum & Bow Cat Pillow
$39
Silicone Cheetah Cat iPhone 7 Case / 8 Case
$45
Madison Park HipStyle Cat Square Pillow in Orange
$29
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Rose Gold-Tone Pink Pave Cat Pendant Necklace
$42
ModCloth Year of the Critter 2018 Desk Calendar in Kitties
$15
from ModCloth
Women's Felix Cat Ears Wool Knit Beanie - Beige
$185
from Nordstrom
Chapanima Women's Shoes
$98
from Zappos
Glitter Cat Phone Case for iPhone® 7
$45
from 6pm.com
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
LOS ANGELES POP ART Los Angeles Pop Art Women's V-Neck T-Shirt - Cat Face
$20.99
from JCPenney
Plush Assorted Cat Christmas Ornament
$12
Glass Grumpy Cat Ornament, Created for Macy's
$19
Luv Betsey Alley Kitch Plush Cat Tote
$88
from 6pm.com
Wine 'Coffee Cats Cuss Words' Long-Sleeve Tee - Plus
$40
from Zulily
Cat Necklace Rose Gold
$145
from Wolf & Badger
Fashion Pickle Cat Print Dress
$59
from shoptiques.com
Enesco Pusheen I Love Pizza Ornament
$20
Shannon Lee Black Cat Art Print
$29
Etsy Cat Pun Mug, Funny Cat Pun Mug, Cat Mug, Funny Mug for Cat Lovers, Funny Cat Lovers Mug, Funny Cat C
$14.99
from Etsy
Natasha Embellished Cat Flats
$250 $148.75
from Bloomingdale's
