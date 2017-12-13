 Skip Nav
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life

Know any proud cat ladies or are you one yourself? Forget the negative stereotype; being a woman and having a cat isn't anything to be ashamed of. In fact, with so many celebrity cats these days — Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub, and Maru, to name a few — cat companions are as popular as ever. So whether you have a cat-fanatic best friend, or you're the one with an affinity for felines, we've got the ultimate cat-lady gift guide. Meow!

Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Sequin Cat Pillow, Gold
$45.50 $34.50
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Decorative Pillows
Tarte
Sex Kitten Liquid Liner
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Makeup
Jonathan Adler
Utopia Cat Mug
$32
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Cups & Mugs
Art.com
Aim High by Cat is Good Mounted Print 13"x19"
$24.99 $22.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Art.com Artwork
Tote
'Kitten Me' Canvas Tote
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sonix
Quit Stressin' Meowt Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Metallic
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sonix Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Cat Pillow
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Karl Lagerfeld
Choupette Cat Hat
$68 $51
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Karl Lagerfeld Hats
The Crazy Cat Lady Game
The Crazy Cat Lady Game
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yumi
Kylie Cat Sweater Dress
$138
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Yumi Dresses
Asos
Cat Velvet Cross Body Bag
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags
Popoki by Littleclyde Art Print
$14
from society6.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Cat Ear Knit Beanie
$6.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hats
Kate Spade
Silicone Cheetah Cat iPhone 7 Case / 8 Case
$45
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Bed Bath & Beyond Solid Pillows
Madison Park HipStyle Cat Square Pillow in Orange
$29
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Solid Pillows
Grumpy Cat Love Stationery Cards
$10
from society6.com
Buy Now
Books
Cats on Insta 2018 Calendar
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Stationery
Book
I Could Pee on This and Other Poems by Cats
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cat Nail Decals
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Candles
Kisa Cat Candle
$34
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Candles
Betsey Johnson
Rose Gold-Tone Pink Pave Cat Pendant Necklace
$42
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Necklaces
ModCloth Decor
ModCloth Year of the Critter 2018 Desk Calendar in Kitties
$15
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Decor
Eugenia Kim
Women's Felix Cat Ears Wool Knit Beanie - Beige
$185
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats
ED Ellen DeGeneres
Chapanima Women's Shoes
$98
from Zappos
Buy Now See more ED Ellen DeGeneres Sneakers
Kate Spade
Glitter Cat Phone Case for iPhone® 7
$45
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses
JCPenney Tees
LOS ANGELES POP ART Los Angeles Pop Art Women's V-Neck T-Shirt - Cat Face
$20.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Tees
Art.com
Cat Caffeine Framed Art Print
$29.99 $23.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Art.com Artwork
Mug
Cat's the Way I Like It Mug
$12
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Book
A Cat's Life by Gemma Correll
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oven Mitt
Kitten Oven Mitt
$8
from jet.com
Buy Now
Umbrella
Cat Silhouette Walking Stick Umbrella
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Awake
Juniors' Cat Face Graphic Tee
$28
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Awake Teen Girls' Tops
Urban Outfitters
Plush Assorted Cat Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Holiday Lane
Glass Grumpy Cat Ornament, Created for Macy's
$19
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Holiday Lane Seasonal Decor
Shein
Cat Embroidery Flat Slippers
$27
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Flats
Kate Spade
Cat Earmuffs
$98
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Hats
Pepper Shaker
Cat Pepper Shaker
$3
from target.com
Buy Now
Art.com
Audrey Cat Framed Art Print
$66.99 $50.24
from Target
Buy Now See more Art.com Artwork
Necklace
Dogeared Cat Lover
$52
from amazon.com
Buy Now
6pm.com Duffels & Totes
Luv Betsey Alley Kitch Plush Cat Tote
$88
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more 6pm.com Duffels & Totes
Zulily Plus Tops
Wine 'Coffee Cats Cuss Words' Long-Sleeve Tee - Plus
$40
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Plus Tops
Craft Book
Crafting With Cat Hair
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Origami Jewellery
Cat Necklace Rose Gold
$145
from Wolf & Badger
Buy Now See more Origami Jewellery Necklaces
Cat Face Ceramic Jewelry Dish
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
BCBGeneration
Cat Ear Beanie
$26 $15.60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more BCBGeneration Hats
Forever 21
Sass & Belle Cat Mug
$11.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Cups & Mugs
Tarte
Sex Kitten Stare Eye Set
$35
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Makeup
shoptiques.com Dresses
Fashion Pickle Cat Print Dress
$59
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Dresses
Macy's Seasonal Decor
Enesco Pusheen I Love Pizza Ornament
$20
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Seasonal Decor
Kate Spade
Chiquita Pop Top Mittens
$118
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Gloves
Urban Outfitters
Shannon Lee Black Cat Art Print
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Cat Ring
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Etsy Cups & Mugs
Etsy Cat Pun Mug, Funny Cat Pun Mug, Cat Mug, Funny Mug for Cat Lovers, Funny Cat Lovers Mug, Funny Cat C
$14.99
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Cups & Mugs
Book
Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harriet Gray Cat Temporary Tattoos
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Downton Abby Book
Downton Tabby
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cat Lady Bandages
$6
from perpetualkid.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Natasha Embellished Cat Flats
$250 $148.75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
