58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life

Know any proud cat ladies or are you one yourself? Forget the negative stereotype; being a woman and having a cat isn't anything to be ashamed of. In fact, with so many celebrity cats these days — Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub, and Maru, to name a few — cat companions are as popular as ever. So whether you have a cat-fanatic best friend, or you're the one with an affinity for felines, we've got the ultimate cat-lady gift guide. Meow!