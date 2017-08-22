This Courthouse Elopement in Maui Proves a Destination Wedding Can Be Small

When you think destination wedding, you probably envision an extravagant gathering, but Dallas and Nancy's Maui elopement is proof that you can keep things intimate. The San Diego couple traveled all the way to Maui to say "I do" at a local courthouse along with their two best friends and their significant others. The newlyweds then went to Olinda forest to capture their first photos as husband and wife, and it was perfect.

See their beautiful photos!