This Traditional Malibu Wedding Looks Like a Modern-Day Fairy Tale

What makes a wedding truly extraordinary are the little details that come together to make a big impact. POPSUGAR's own reporter and producer Brandi Milloy paid special attention to every aspect of her big day when planning with now-husband Chris Simon. Their ceremony took place at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Los Angeles, a gorgeous structure with amazing architecture and stained glass. The reception was at Duke's Malibu overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

From the blush and rose gold accents to the elaborate dessert table, the whole wedding was a true fairy tale. Brandi even surprised Chris with a second dress that she slipped on after dinner. "Everything about our day felt like us," Brandi said. "It was timeless but at the same time very fresh and modern."

The bride's favorite moment of the day was right before she walked down the aisle at the church. "My sister and maid of honor, Sonya, and I said a prayer together before I saw my dad for the first time," she said. "It's the moment I had dreamed of for so long. He told me he was very happy for me and then we locked arms and together walked down the aisle."

Marvel at all the beautiful moments during Chris and Brandi's wedding in the photos ahead. We are totally inspired by everything!