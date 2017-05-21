 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Things You Should Know Before Dating a Loud Person
Women's Health
This Gut-Wrenching Video Shows What a World Without Planned Parenthood Would Be Like
Relationships
Why I'm Glad I Didn't Follow My Boyfriend on Social Media For a Whole Year
Wedding
This Is the Bachelorette Party You Should Have Based on Your Zodiac Sign
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Things You Should Know Before Dating a Loud Person

ARE YOU LISTENING? OK, good. I know that dating a loud person is no easy feat; boyfriends of the past have kindly tried to let me know that. Usually I just roaringly talk over them until they stop reminding me. I'm not sure why my voice is generally three to four levels above everyone else, but I know there are other yellers out there like me. We can't help it — we just like to be heard. Are you dating someone who is always loud? Here's how to know for sure.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
GifsRelationshipsHumorDating
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostagia
14 Things You'll Only Understand If You're a Latina Who Grew Up in the '90s
by Celia Fernandez
Guys You Meet at Bars
Humor
16 Types of Guys You Will Always Meet at the Bar
by Macy Cate Williams
Drinking Bucket List For Couples
Relationships
The Ultimate Bucket List For Booze-Loving Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
Family Life
15 GIFs That Perfectly Describe Your Relationship With Your Mom
by Macy Daniela Martin
Things Latino Dads Say
Father's Day
18 Things Your Latino Dad Probably Said to You Today
by Celia Fernandez
Should You Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized?
Relationships
Do NOT Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized Until You Consider These Important Factors
by Laura Lifshitz
What Guys Really Notice About You
Relationships
10 Men Share the Most Unexpected Way a Woman Caught Their Attention
by India Yaffe
How Do I Know If I've Met the Right Person?
Relationships
The Right Person Will Make All Your Previous Loves Become Irrelevant
by Nicole Yi
Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now?
ben higgins
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Questions to Ask Before a Breakup
Relationships
What to Ask Yourself Before Breaking Up With Someone
by Marina Liao
Annoying Comments You Hear When You Have One Latino Parent
Latina Living
My Mom Was Latina, My Dad Isn't — 10 Annoying Comments I'm Tired of Hearing
by Emilia Benton
Things Latina Grandmas Say
Family Life
11 Ridiculous Sayings Latina Grandmas Love to Repeat Over and Over Again
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds