13 Things You Should Know Before Dating a Loud Person

ARE YOU LISTENING? OK, good. I know that dating a loud person is no easy feat; boyfriends of the past have kindly tried to let me know that. Usually I just roaringly talk over them until they stop reminding me. I'm not sure why my voice is generally three to four levels above everyone else, but I know there are other yellers out there like me. We can't help it — we just like to be heard. Are you dating someone who is always loud? Here's how to know for sure.