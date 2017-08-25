 Skip Nav
Sex
Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex
Relationships
Why I'm Completely OK With Being a "Househusband"
Wedding
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Signs You're Dating a REALLY Weird Girl — and You're Totally Cool With It

I'm really weird. Chances are, you're reading this because: A. You're really weird too, or B. You're dating someone who's really weird. Congratulations! Your life is way more entertaining and funny. All the normal people out there can go sit on their normal seats and eat their normal food and be really boring. Want to know if you or your special someone is a part of the nutcase club? Here are 19 signs you're dating a weirdling.

Related
Are You and Your Boyfriend Best Friends? Here's How You Really Know

Her methods of seduction are . . . unique.
She has no shame doing really strange dance moves in front you.
She wants you to treat her animal like a person.
Her suggestions for date night are always very original.
She often mistakes her weirdness for genius.
She makes other people uncomfortable.
When she's hyper, the talking, singing, and odd noises go into overdrive.
She brings up aliens a lot.
She loves inventing stuff.
Her outfit choices are unlike anything you've ever seen.
She is constantly reminding you that she's strange.
She makes ugly faces on the regular.
She sings all the time in nonsinging situations.
She will also make up songs at a moment's notice.
Sometimes she stares at people for a little too long.
She is constantly speaking in accents.
She uses food in ways she definitely should not.
She has taken on different identities before.
She is always encouraging you to let your freak flag fly.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsRelationshipsWomenHumorDating
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Stressed About Work? It Might Be Time to Quit Your Job, Donald
by Sarah Cooper
Songs For Thirsty Girls
Spotify
33 Sexy Songs For Thirsty Girls
by Tara Block
Things Only Spanish Speakers Understand
Humor
11 Things You'll Only Relate to If You Speak Spanish
by Vivian Nunez
Funny Game of Thrones Memes
Humor
by Caitlin Hacker
Signs You're the Favorite Sibling
Humor
13 Signs You're Obviously the Favorite Sibling
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds