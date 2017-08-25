19 Signs You're Dating a REALLY Weird Girl — and You're Totally Cool With It

I'm really weird. Chances are, you're reading this because: A. You're really weird too, or B. You're dating someone who's really weird. Congratulations! Your life is way more entertaining and funny. All the normal people out there can go sit on their normal seats and eat their normal food and be really boring. Want to know if you or your special someone is a part of the nutcase club? Here are 19 signs you're dating a weirdling.