You Can Now Get Items From Disney's Adorable Dress Shop Collection Online!

When news broke about Walt Disney World's Dress Shop, it was like Disneybounders everywhere hit the jackpot. The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane in Disney Springs reopened back in July, but fans who couldn't make it to Florida were still itching to get their hands on the retro items in the collection inspired by characters, movies, and park attractions. Pieces from the Dress Shop can also be found at Disneyland's Vault 28 in Downtown Disney.



But if you're unable to get to the parks, you can still get the collection online. The Disney Store has a handful of Dress Shop collection must haves, but hurry, because they've already sold out or removed some pieces from the site since they went up.

We rounded up our favorites from the online shop — check them out ahead and don't forget to stop by the shops the next time you're at the parks!