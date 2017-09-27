 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Relaxed Boho Wedding Had All the Right Elements: Food Trucks, 2 Dogs, and Silent Disco
Women
Halloween Queens, You'll Freak Over These 19 Festive Must Haves — All Under $50
Nostalgia
This Modern Take on Disney Princesses Will Make You Want to Be Their BFF
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can Now Get Items From Disney's Adorable Dress Shop Collection Online!

When news broke about Walt Disney World's Dress Shop, it was like Disneybounders everywhere hit the jackpot. The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane in Disney Springs reopened back in July, but fans who couldn't make it to Florida were still itching to get their hands on the retro items in the collection inspired by characters, movies, and park attractions. Pieces from the Dress Shop can also be found at Disneyland's Vault 28 in Downtown Disney.

But if you're unable to get to the parks, you can still get the collection online. The Disney Store has a handful of Dress Shop collection must haves, but hurry, because they've already sold out or removed some pieces from the site since they went up.

We rounded up our favorites from the online shop — check them out ahead and don't forget to stop by the shops the next time you're at the parks!

Alice in Wonderland Teacup Hair Clip ($10)
White Rabbit Handbag by Loungefly - Alice in Wonderland ($65)
Chip Crossbody Bag by Loungefly - Beauty and the Beast ($58)
Cinderella Dress ($198)
Pirates of the Caribbean Striped Dress ($98)
Minnie Mouse Lace Gloves ($15)
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband - Silver Sequins ($25)
Haunted Mansion Dress ($98)
Cinderella Headband ($20)
Minnie Mouse Ears Headband - Plush ($25)
Pirates of the Caribbean Headband ($16)
The Haunted Mansion Bride Headband for Adults ($25)
Minnie Mouse Ears Headband - Sequined ($25)
Haunted Mansion Crossbody Bag by Loungefly ($65)
Hollywood Tower Hotel Handbag by Loungefly ($78)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldDisneylandDisney
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member
by Anonymous
Disney World Facts
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
by Hilary White
Disney World Pumpkin Popcorn Bucket
Walt Disney World
The 1 Piece of Disney World Halloween Merch You Won't Be Able to Leave the Park Without
by Hilary White
Hocus Pocus Halloween Collection
Hocus Pocus
Remain Calm: Spirit Halloween Launched an Exclusive Hocus Pocus Collection
by Kirbie Johnson
Primark Disney Christmas Products 2017
Disney
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds