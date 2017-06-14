6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Love Summer Doughnut Pool Floats 16 Summer Essentials For the Girl Who Loves Doughnuts More Than Life June 14, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 186 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Doughnuts give us life. Seriously, they are holey and holy. This Summer, flaunt your admiration for everyone's favorite breakfast pastry with these fun Summer essentials. We've found cute items you'll want to buy ASAP. Check out all of the good stuff! Shop Brands Urban Outfitters · Forever 21 · Boohoo · Topshop 1 Doughnut Float Mmmm, Donut Pool Float ($25) ModCloth Women's Fashion Mmmm, Donut Pool Float $24 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Women's Fashion 2 Doughnut Swimsuit On a Tide One-Piece Swimsuit in Donuts ($44, originally $80) ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear SHARK TM On a Tide Note One-Piece Swimsuit in Donuts $79 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear 3 Doughnut Purse Capelli New York Donut Shoulder Bag ($10, originally $20) Lord & Taylor Women's Fashion Capelli New York Donut Shoulder Bag $20 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Women's Fashion 4 Doughnut Maker Urban Outfitters Mini Donut Maker ($29, originally $36) Urban Outfitters Mini Donut Maker $36 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen 5 Doughnut Drink Holders Urban Outfitters Donut Drink Holder Pool Float Set ($24) Urban Outfitters Donut Drink Holder Pool Float Set $24 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living 6 Doughnut Bunting Doughnut Bunting ($11, originally $14) Doughnut Bunting $11 from asos.com Buy Now 7 Doughnut Pajamas Forever 21 Donut Make Me Angry PJ Set ($16) Forever 21 Donut Make Me Angry PJ Set $15 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Pajamas 8 Doughnut iPhone Case Wet Seal Donut iPhone 6 Gel Case ($6) Wet Seal Donut iPhone 6 Gel Case $6 from wetseal.com Buy Now 9 Doughnut Keyring Topshop Donut Keyring ($14) Topshop Key Chains Donut keyring $14 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Key Chains 10 Doughnut Sunglasses Boohoo Lexi Donut Sunglasses ($7, originally $10) Boohoo Lexi Donut Sunglasses $10 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Sunglasses 11 Cupcake & Doughnut Brooches Topshop Cupcake & Donut Brooches ($15, set of two) Topshop Cupcake & Donut Brooches (Set of 2) $15 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Pins 12 Doughnut Pool Float Wembley Donut Pool Float ($20, originally $40) Macy's Home & Living Donut Pool Float $40 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Home & Living 13 Doughnut Bracelet Jujumade Donut Bangle ($80) AHAlife Bracelets Donut Bangle $80 from AHAlife Buy Now See more AHAlife Bracelets 14 Doughnut Swimsuit Nylon Donut One-Piece Swimsuit ($95) Nylon Donut One-Piece Swimsuit $95 from shop.nylon.com Buy Now 15 Doughnut Coin Purse Forever 21 Donut Coin Purse ($5) Forever 21 Donut Coin Purse $5 from forever21.com Buy Now 16 Doughnut Sunglasses GotPurseonality Sprinkle Donut Sunglasses ($20, originally $25) shoptiques.com Sunglasses GotPurseonality Sprinkle Donut Sunglasses $25 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Sunglasses Gifts For WomenSummerDoughnutsGift Guide