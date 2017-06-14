 Skip Nav
16 Summer Essentials For the Girl Who Loves Doughnuts More Than Life

Doughnut Pool Floats

16 Summer Essentials For the Girl Who Loves Doughnuts More Than Life

Doughnuts give us life. Seriously, they are holey and holy. This Summer, flaunt your admiration for everyone's favorite breakfast pastry with these fun Summer essentials. We've found cute items you'll want to buy ASAP. Check out all of the good stuff!

1 Doughnut Float
Doughnut Float

Mmmm, Donut Pool Float ($25)

ModCloth Women's Fashion
Mmmm, Donut Pool Float
$24
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Women's Fashion
2 Doughnut Swimsuit
Doughnut Swimsuit

On a Tide One-Piece Swimsuit in Donuts ($44, originally $80)

ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
SHARK TM On a Tide Note One-Piece Swimsuit in Donuts
$79
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
3 Doughnut Purse
Doughnut Purse

Capelli New York Donut Shoulder Bag ($10, originally $20)

Lord & Taylor Women's Fashion
Capelli New York Donut Shoulder Bag
$20
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Women's Fashion
4 Doughnut Maker
Doughnut Maker

Urban Outfitters Mini Donut Maker ($29, originally $36)

Urban Outfitters
Mini Donut Maker
$36
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
5 Doughnut Drink Holders
Doughnut Drink Holders

Urban Outfitters Donut Drink Holder Pool Float Set ($24)

Urban Outfitters
Donut Drink Holder Pool Float Set
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
6 Doughnut Bunting
Doughnut Bunting

Doughnut Bunting ($11, originally $14)

Doughnut Bunting
$11
from asos.com
Buy Now
7 Doughnut Pajamas
Doughnut Pajamas

Forever 21 Donut Make Me Angry PJ Set ($16)

Forever 21
Donut Make Me Angry PJ Set
$15
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Pajamas
8 Doughnut iPhone Case
Doughnut iPhone Case

Wet Seal Donut iPhone 6 Gel Case ($6)

Wet Seal Donut iPhone 6 Gel Case
$6
from wetseal.com
Buy Now
9 Doughnut Keyring
Doughnut Keyring

Topshop Donut Keyring ($14)

Topshop Key Chains
Donut keyring
$14
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Key Chains
10 Doughnut Sunglasses
Doughnut Sunglasses

Boohoo Lexi Donut Sunglasses ($7, originally $10)

Boohoo
Lexi Donut Sunglasses
$10
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Sunglasses
11 Cupcake & Doughnut Brooches
Cupcake & Doughnut Brooches

Topshop Cupcake & Donut Brooches ($15, set of two)

Topshop
Cupcake & Donut Brooches (Set of 2)
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Pins
12 Doughnut Pool Float
Doughnut Pool Float

Wembley Donut Pool Float ($20, originally $40)

Macy's Home & Living
Donut Pool Float
$40
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Home & Living
13 Doughnut Bracelet
Doughnut Bracelet

Jujumade Donut Bangle ($80)

AHAlife Bracelets
Donut Bangle
$80
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Bracelets
14 Doughnut Swimsuit
Doughnut Swimsuit

Nylon Donut One-Piece Swimsuit ($95)

Nylon Donut One-Piece Swimsuit
$95
from shop.nylon.com
Buy Now
15 Doughnut Coin Purse
Doughnut Coin Purse

Forever 21 Donut Coin Purse ($5)

Forever 21 Donut Coin Purse
$5
from forever21.com
Buy Now
16 Doughnut Sunglasses
Doughnut Sunglasses

GotPurseonality Sprinkle Donut Sunglasses ($20, originally $25)

shoptiques.com Sunglasses
GotPurseonality Sprinkle Donut Sunglasses
$25
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Sunglasses
