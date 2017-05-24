5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Love Gifts For Women Dragon Products These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns May 24, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Dragons are badass animals. So if you're a powerful chick, the fire-breathing creature is obviously your spirit animal. We found some fun products with dragon details — you'll want to get your hands on this stuff. Take a look! Related18 Playful and Prehistoric Products For Your Dinosaur-Loving BFF Shop Brands Gucci · Asos · Anna Coroneo · The Fragrance Kitchen · Kate Spade 1 Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker Gucci Dublin Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker ($695) Gucci Dublin Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker $695 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers 2 Flying Dragon Necklace Flying Dragon Necklace ($40) Flying Dragon Necklace $40 from etsy.com Buy Now 3 Pink Dragon Slipper Loungeable Pink Dragon Slipper ($24) Asos Slippers Loungeable Pink Dragon Slipper $24 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Slippers 4 Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery ASOS Premium Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery ($103) Asos Premium Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery $103 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Jackets 5 Mini Twill Dragons Scarf Mini Twill Dragons Scarf ($75) Anna Coroneo Mini Twill Dragons Scarf, Pink $75 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Anna Coroneo Scarves & Wraps 6 The Fragrance Kitchen Black Dragon Perfume The Fragrance Kitchen Black Dragon Perfume ($225) The Fragrance Kitchen BLACK DRAGON Eau de Parfum, 100 mL $225 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more The Fragrance Kitchen Fragrances 7 Dragon Charm Kate Spade Dragon Charm ($32) Kate Spade Dragon charm $32 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Charms 8 Dragon Slippers ASOS Niles Dragon Slippers ($22) Asos NILES Dragon Slippers $22 $11.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Slippers 9 Dragon Scale Phone Case Dragon Scale Phone Case ($28) Dragon Scale Phone Case $28 from society6.com Buy Now Share this post Gifts For WomenDragonsGift Guide