These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns

Dragon Products

These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns

Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery

Dragons are badass animals. So if you're a powerful chick, the fire-breathing creature is obviously your spirit animal. We found some fun products with dragon details — you'll want to get your hands on this stuff. Take a look!

18 Playful and Prehistoric Products For Your Dinosaur-Loving BFF

1 Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker
Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker

Gucci Dublin Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker ($695)

Gucci
Dublin Dragon Embroidered Velvet Skate Sneaker
$695
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
2 Flying Dragon Necklace
Flying Dragon Necklace

Flying Dragon Necklace ($40)

Flying Dragon Necklace
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
3 Pink Dragon Slipper
Pink Dragon Slipper

Loungeable Pink Dragon Slipper ($24)

Asos Slippers
Loungeable Pink Dragon Slipper
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Slippers
4 Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery
Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery

ASOS Premium Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery ($103)

Asos
Premium Quilted Bomber Jacket With Dragon Embroidery
$103
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Jackets
5 Mini Twill Dragons Scarf
Mini Twill Dragons Scarf

Mini Twill Dragons Scarf ($75)

Anna Coroneo
Mini Twill Dragons Scarf, Pink
$75
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Anna Coroneo Scarves & Wraps
6 The Fragrance Kitchen Black Dragon Perfume
The Fragrance Kitchen Black Dragon Perfume

The Fragrance Kitchen Black Dragon Perfume ($225)

The Fragrance Kitchen
BLACK DRAGON Eau de Parfum, 100 mL
$225
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more The Fragrance Kitchen Fragrances
7 Dragon Charm
Dragon Charm

Kate Spade Dragon Charm ($32)

Kate Spade
Dragon charm
$32
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Charms
8 Dragon Slippers
Dragon Slippers

ASOS Niles Dragon Slippers ($22)

Asos
NILES Dragon Slippers
$22 $11.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Slippers
9 Dragon Scale Phone Case
Dragon Scale Phone Case

Dragon Scale Phone Case ($28)

Dragon Scale Phone Case
$28
from society6.com
Buy Now
Gifts For WomenDragonsGift Guide
