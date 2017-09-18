33 Ways to Keep Everyone Warm and Dry at Your Fall or Winter Wedding

While Spring and Summer are traditionally the most popular wedding seasons, we're seeing more and more big days falling in the Fall and Winter months. We see the appeal. After all, there is something romantic about the cooler seasons spent snuggling up by the fire with a warm drink, watching the leaves change color or the snow fall, and soaking in spicy scents like pumpkin and cinnamon. So if you're looking to capture the coziness of Winter in your wedding while keeping your guests (and SO!) comfortable and happy, here are 33 ideas for a warm and dry cold-weather wedding.