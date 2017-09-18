 Skip Nav
Halloween
Elvis and Audrey Costume Ideas For Couples That Will Be a Big (Little) Hit This Halloween
Wedding
Groom's Reaction to Seeing His Bride For the First Time Is Astonishing
Books
15 Books to Give Your Friends Going Through a Quarter-Life Crisis
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Ways to Keep Everyone Warm and Dry at Your Fall or Winter Wedding

While Spring and Summer are traditionally the most popular wedding seasons, we're seeing more and more big days falling in the Fall and Winter months. We see the appeal. After all, there is something romantic about the cooler seasons spent snuggling up by the fire with a warm drink, watching the leaves change color or the snow fall, and soaking in spicy scents like pumpkin and cinnamon. So if you're looking to capture the coziness of Winter in your wedding while keeping your guests (and SO!) comfortable and happy, here are 33 ideas for a warm and dry cold-weather wedding.

Related
These Seasonal Flowers For a Fall Wedding Will Take Your Breath Away
10 Pictures That Prove Rain Makes Weddings More Romantic

Fire Pits
Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows
S'mores Bar
Cozy Transportation
A Stiff Drink
Gourmet Hot Teas
Rain Boots For the Bride
Bridal Blanket
Heating Lamps
A Fire Dancer
Personalized Coffee Cups
Bridal Cardigan
Log Cabin Reception
Warm Cookies
Wellies For the Bridesmaids
Espresso Bar
S'mores and Hot Cocoa Favors
A Hooded Cape For the Bride
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Apps
Pashminas For the Guests
A Blanket-Filled Hayride
Ice Skating
Vigorous Dancing
A Bridal Suite Outfitted in Fur
Fireplace
Doughnut Holes and Hot Chocolate
Bridal Party Cowgirl Boots
Covered Reception
Hot Cider Cocktail Hour
Fur Shawls For the Bridal Party
Ceremony Umbrellas
2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding PlanningWinterFallWedding
Join The Conversation
Fall Fashion
Every Dress You Need From ASOS For All Those Fall Weddings
by Krista Jones
Kirsten Dunst's Rodarte Wedding Dress
Kirsten Dunst
by Marina Liao
Anastasia's Wedding Dress in Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
by Nicole Yi
Martha Stewart Wedding Cakes From the '90s
Martha Stewart
Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends
by Anna Monette Roberts
Bridal Inspiration London Fashion Week Spring 2018
Fashion Week
Calling All Brides-to-Be: London Fashion Week Has All the Inspiration You Need
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds