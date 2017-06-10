 Skip Nav
Fidget Spinner Butt Plug

Someone Created a Fidget Spinner Butt Plug and This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

If you thought the fidget spinner craze was dying out anytime soon, think again. Thanks to Etsy seller, GlowFyourself, there's now a fidget spinner sex toy, because that's exactly what 2017 needs. The fidget spinner butt plug sells for just $35 (if you're into that sort of thing) and comes in three different sizes: small, medium, and large. They're each handmade, so I'm guessing that counts for something.

"Here to help keep that A$$ focused," GlowFyourself wrote while describing the stainless steel product. "That's right friends, help combat ADHD and get stuff done with your very own spinning booty toy!" Yeah, . . . I'm kind of speechless too. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see another angle of the fidget spinner butt plug that may or may not be a sign of the end of times.

