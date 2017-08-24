 Skip Nav
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colorful Star Wars Wedding

April and Jared's wedding was stunningly chic with a pinch of geek. They kept it true to their Scottish heritage with bagpipes and traditional kilts on the men. Their reception decor was even consistent with rich purples, thistles in the floral arrangements, and the national emblem of Scotland. To represent their love for all things geeky, the groomsmen wore superhero cufflinks while a Lego Stormtrooper attended as one of the most fun guests of the evening. Sarah Babcock, the wedding photographer, placed the mini figurine in unexpected locations throughout the wedding for some awesome photos. And April's gorgeous gown? Well, you'll just have to see for yourself ahead.

Real WeddingsStar WarsWedding
