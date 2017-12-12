 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
44 Book-Themed Gifts For the Literature-Lover in Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
44 Book-Themed Gifts For the Literature-Lover in Your Life

Book-lovers are pretty easy to shop for — all you really have to do is make contributions to their already-overflowing bookcases. But why stop there? This year, get creative with your gifts for literature-lovers and think outside the book box. We've rounded up more than 40 ideas for the bookworm in your life, from jewelry and clothes to fun games and home decor. Read on!

— Additional reporting by Nicole Yi

Related
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
Handwritten Bookmark
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Temporary Tattoos For Book-Lovers
$10
from litographs.com
Buy Now
Stylish Bookends
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Bell Jar "I Am" Necklace
$30
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Secret Book Box
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wuthering Heights Tote Bag
$29
from litographs.com
Buy Now
Personalized Book Necklace
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Dracula Book Scarf
$48
from storiarts.com
Buy Now
Just One Chapter Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
I Love Books Enamel Pin Set
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Banned Books Pouch
$12
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Cheese & Crackers Serving Board
$48
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Charles Dickens Library Candle
$20
from paddywax.com
Buy Now
Match Book Set
$8
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
The Handmaid's Tale T-Shirt
$28
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Ampersand Necklace
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Book Keychain
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Scarves & Wraps
Literary Scarves
$48
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Scarves & Wraps
Framed Shakespeare Quote Print
$29
from society6.com
Buy Now
Library Stamp T-Shirt
$28
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Readers Gonna Read
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Book Band Headband
$14
from storiarts.com
Buy Now
Bookworm Wall Clock
$22
from society6.com
Buy Now
The Great Gatsby Necklaces
$30
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Personal Library Kit
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Romeo and Juliet Scarf
$48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Quote Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Jane Austen Pencil Set
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Raven Writing Gloves
$26
from storiarts.com
Buy Now
Personalized Leather Bookmark
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Book Lover Magnetic Poetry Kit
$13
from magneticpoetry.com
Buy Now
Book Cover Tote
$18
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Library Card Socks
$7
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Tea and Books Phone Case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Old Books Soy Candle
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cocktails With a Literary Twist Book
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Punk Rock Authors Coaster Set
$18
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Vonnegut Keychain and Bottle Opener
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Adaptation Advisory Graphic Tee
$29
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Reading Is Sexy Mug
$15
from buyolympia.com
Buy Now
Eat, Sleep, Read, Repeat Print
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Novel Teas
$12.50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Sherlock Holmes Pillow Cover
$42
from storiarts.com
Buy Now
Handwritten Bookmark ($15)
Temporary Tattoos For Book-Lovers ($10 for set of two)
Stylish Bookends ($35)
The Bell Jar "I Am" Necklace ($30)
Secret Book Box ($38)
Wuthering Heights Tote Bag ($29)
Personalized Book Necklace ($24)
Dracula Book Scarf ($48)
Just One Chapter Mug ($15, originally $18)
I Love Books Enamel Pin Set ($15)
Banned Books Pouch ($12)
Ampersand Cheese and Crackers Board ($48)
Charles Dickens Library Candle ($20)
Match Book Set ($8)
The Handmaid's Tale T-Shirt ($28)
Ampersand Necklace ($37)
Book Keychain ($13)
Literary Scarf ($48)
Framed Shakespeare Quote Print ($29, originally $41)
Library Stamp T-Shirt ($28)
Readers Gonna Read ($16)
Book Band Headband ($14)
Bookworm Wall Clock ($22, originally $31)
The Great Gatsby Necklaces ($30)
Personal Library Kit ($15, originally $16)
Romeo and Juliet Scarf ($48, originally $60)
Quote Pin ($10)
Jane Austen Pencil Set ($22)
The Raven Writing Gloves ($26)
Personalized Leather Bookmark ($13)
Book Lover Magnetic Poetry Kit ($13)
14
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenHoliday LivingReadingGift GuideHolidayBooks
Shop Story
Read Story
Handwritten Bookmark
from etsy.com
$15
Temporary Tattoos For Book-Lovers
from litographs.com
$10
Stylish Bookends
from etsy.com
$35
The Bell Jar "I Am" Necklace
from outofprintclothing.com
$30
Secret Book Box
from etsy.com
$38
Wuthering Heights Tote Bag
from litographs.com
$29
Personalized Book Necklace
from etsy.com
$24
Dracula Book Scarf
from storiarts.com
$48
Just One Chapter Mug
from etsy.com
$15
I Love Books Enamel Pin Set
from etsy.com
$15
Banned Books Pouch
from outofprintclothing.com
$12
UncommonGoods
Cheese & Crackers Serving Board
from UncommonGoods
$48
Charles Dickens Library Candle
from paddywax.com
$20
Match Book Set
from outofprintclothing.com
$8
The Handmaid's Tale T-Shirt
from outofprintclothing.com
$28
Ampersand Necklace
from etsy.com
$37
Book Keychain
from etsy.com
$13
UncommonGoods
Literary Scarves
from UncommonGoods
$48
Framed Shakespeare Quote Print
from society6.com
$29
Library Stamp T-Shirt
from outofprintclothing.com
$28
Readers Gonna Read
from etsy.com
$16
Book Band Headband
from storiarts.com
$14
Bookworm Wall Clock
from society6.com
$22
The Great Gatsby Necklaces
from outofprintclothing.com
$30
Personal Library Kit
from amazon.com
$15
Romeo and Juliet Scarf
from etsy.com
$48
Quote Pin
from etsy.com
$10
Jane Austen Pencil Set
from etsy.com
$22
The Raven Writing Gloves
from storiarts.com
$26
Personalized Leather Bookmark
from etsy.com
$13
Book Lover Magnetic Poetry Kit
from magneticpoetry.com
$13
Book Cover Tote
from outofprintclothing.com
$18
Library Card Socks
from outofprintclothing.com
$7
Tea and Books Phone Case
from etsy.com
$15
Old Books Soy Candle
from etsy.com
$18
Cocktails With a Literary Twist Book
from amazon.com
$10
Punk Rock Authors Coaster Set
from outofprintclothing.com
$18
Vonnegut Keychain and Bottle Opener
from etsy.com
$9
Adaptation Advisory Graphic Tee
from modcloth.com
$29
Reading Is Sexy Mug
from buyolympia.com
$15
Eat, Sleep, Read, Repeat Print
from etsy.com
$5
UncommonGoods
Novel Teas
from UncommonGoods
$12.50
Sherlock Holmes Pillow Cover
from storiarts.com
$42
Shop More
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
from UncommonGoods
$80
UncommonGoods
Reusable Tea Brewing Filter - Set of 2
from UncommonGoods
$15
UncommonGoods
Magnetic Hourglass Tea Timer and Infuser
from UncommonGoods
$24.95
rsvp
Umbrella Tea Infuser with Stand
from UncommonGoods
$8.95
UncommonGoods
Color Block Coffee Pour Over Cone
from UncommonGoods
$45$24.99
UncommonGoods Scarves & Wraps SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Literary Scarves
from UncommonGoods
$48
UncommonGoods
Jewel Toned Sari Scarf
from UncommonGoods
$48
UncommonGoods
Vintage Silk Sari Scarf
from UncommonGoods
$48
Fraas
Black And White Pinata Scarf
from UncommonGoods
$58
UncommonGoods
Louvre Love Scarf
from UncommonGoods
$68
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers SHOP MORE
The Companion Group
Grilled Cheese Maker
from UncommonGoods
$24.99
UncommonGoods
State Slate Cheese Boards
from UncommonGoods
$19.99
UncommonGoods
Toaster Grilled Cheese Bags
from UncommonGoods
$9.99
UncommonGoods
Cheese & Crackers Serving Board
from UncommonGoods
$48
UncommonGoods
Portable Cheese Melt Utensil
from UncommonGoods
$24.99
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Food
30 Perfect Hostess Gifts For $20 or Less
by Erin Cullum
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Holiday Food
50 Gifts For the Serious Cheese Addict
by Nicole Yi
Budget Tips
105 Awesome but Affordable Gifts For Men
by Macy Cate Williams
UncommonGoods Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pregnancy
34 Thoughtful Gifts For Women Going Through IVF
by Lauren Levy
Geek Culture
These Ravenclaw-Inspired Treasures Are Almost as Good as Wit Beyond Measure
by Brinton Parker
Holiday Living
100+ Harry Potter Gifts For Every Hogwarts House
by Tara Block
Find Your Happy
73 Uplifting Holiday Gifts
by Ashley Paige
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
25 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Holiday Living
The Best Gadget Gifts That Don't Break $100
by Nicole Nguyen
Holiday Food
40+ Brew-tiful Gifts For the Tea Enthusiast
by Hedy Phillips
Gift Guide
22 Gifts That Are Perfect For an INFJ Personality Type
by Hilary White
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bridepauw
simplestylingsblog
simplestylingsblog
polkadotsandgin
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds