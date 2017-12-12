Gifts For Book Lovers
44 Book-Themed Gifts For the Literature-Lover in Your Life
Book-lovers are pretty easy to shop for — all you really have to do is make contributions to their already-overflowing bookcases. But why stop there? This year, get creative with your gifts for literature-lovers and think outside the book box. We've rounded up more than 40 ideas for the bookworm in your life, from jewelry and clothes to fun games and home decor. Read on!
— Additional reporting by Nicole Yi
Cheese & Crackers Serving Board
$48
Literary Scarves
$48
Novel Teas
$12.50
