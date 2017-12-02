 Skip Nav
16 Hilarious Gifts For Your Friend Who Hates People

If you're just not a people person, embrace it. There's no use in forcing fake interactions when it's just not who you are. People can be pretty awful sometimes and being social can be draining — I feel you on that. Fortunately, there are some gifts out there that represent you perfectly. Keep reading if you or a friend prefer being alone.

"I Hate Everyone" Sweatshirt
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Give Me Space" Tote Bag
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"F*ck Off" Heart Stamped Necklace
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
boohoo
Katie Do Not Disturb Satin Embroidered Eye Mask
$6
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Women's Fashion
Target Teen Girls' Tops
Modern Lux Women's Anti Social Graphic Tank Top Black - Modern Lux (Juniors')
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Tops
Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Word For Word Don’t Bother Pin
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
"Go the F*ck Away Mug"
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Busy AF Go Away" Doormat
$35
from cocomatsnmore.com
Buy Now
"No New Friends" Baseball Hat
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"No" Pin by The Good Twin
$12
from bando.com
Buy Now
Middle Finger Necklace
$60
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Indio Sunglasses
$55
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Sunglasses
"F*ck You" Right Back Tee
$18
from nastygal.com
Buy Now
"If You're Reading This Don't Talk to Me" iPhone Case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Go Away Wall Hook
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones
$178
from amazon.com
Buy Now
