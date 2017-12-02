Gifts For People Who Hate People
16 Hilarious Gifts For Your Friend Who Hates People
If you're just not a people person, embrace it. There's no use in forcing fake interactions when it's just not who you are. People can be pretty awful sometimes and being social can be draining — I feel you on that. Fortunately, there are some gifts out there that represent you perfectly. Keep reading if you or a friend prefer being alone.
Katie Do Not Disturb Satin Embroidered Eye Mask
$6
from boohoo
Modern Lux Women's Anti Social Graphic Tank Top Black - Modern Lux (Juniors')
$12.99
from Target
Word For Word Don’t Bother Pin
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Go Away Wall Hook
$18
from Urban Outfitters
