50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl

All that glitters may not be gold, but we don't really care, because sparkles are better anyway. We're not ashamed to say that we're drawn to shiny stuff like moths to a flame. There are plenty of other girls out there who would cover their bodies in glitter daily if they could, but unfortunately that's not office appropriate. Instead, we rounded up every sparkly gift we could find so that your glitter-obsessed friends can shine bright like a diamond all day every day. Check out all the products that would make Kesha and Elton John proud.