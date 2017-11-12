 Skip Nav
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl

All that glitters may not be gold, but we don't really care, because sparkles are better anyway. We're not ashamed to say that we're drawn to shiny stuff like moths to a flame. There are plenty of other girls out there who would cover their bodies in glitter daily if they could, but unfortunately that's not office appropriate. Instead, we rounded up every sparkly gift we could find so that your glitter-obsessed friends can shine bright like a diamond all day every day. Check out all the products that would make Kesha and Elton John proud.

New Look
Glitter Skinny Strap Watch
$21
from Asos
Buy Now See more New Look Watches
Urban Outfitters
Mini Instax Glitter Picture Frame
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Madewell
Vans® Unisex SK8-Hi High-Top Sneakers in Glitter
$70
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Shoes
francesca's
Adelina Glitter Stud Earring In Iridescent
$12
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Earrings
Target Drinkware
Blush Accessories Drinkware true Gold
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Drinkware
boohoo
Freya Metallic Faux Fur Pom Beanie
$20
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sunglasses
Asos Tech Accessories
Skinnydip Crystal Collection Headphones
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Tech Accessories
Kate Spade
Skyline Way Violina Glitter Satchel
$398 $160
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
Asos Sneakers
Lost Ink Wide Fit Multi Glitter Toe Cap Sneakers
$51 $33
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
Asos Body Cleansers
BOD Exclusive Mermaid Glitter Bath Salt
$15.99
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Body Cleansers
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Charming charlie
Glitter Chevron Leather Watch
$16 $9.99
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Watches
TJ Maxx Home & Living
Glitter Soho 2017-2018 Academic Agenda
$4.99 $4
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Home & Living
Sephora Lip Gloss
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Gloss
Target Bags
A New Day Women's Credit Card Wallet
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bags
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Pigment and Glitter Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Asos
SACRED Wide Fit Bow Mid Heels
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoes
Target Clutches
Estee & Lilly Women's Glitter Bow Clutch Handbag
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Clutches
Stila
Written In The Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set - No Color
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stila Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Fred & Friends
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Fred & Friends Pumps
Shein
Zipper Glitter Cosmetic Bag
$8
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Makeup & Travel Bags
Gucci
Women's 54Mm Glitter Sunglasses - Fuschia Glitter/ Green
$375
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Gucci Sunglasses
Kate Spade
Small Square Glitter Stud Earrings
$38
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Forever 21
Glitter Tumbler
$6.90 $5.11
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Women's Fashion
Forever 21
Ankit Glitter Fidget Spinner
$9.90 $7.11
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Sizes
Asos
PAPARAZZI Embellished Heels
$87 $60.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pumps
Asos Stationery
NPW Mermaid Iridescent Tape Dispenser
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Stationery
shoptiques.com Earrings
Riah Fashion Cushion Glitter Earrings
$18 $9
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Earrings
Kate Spade
Shake Things Up Phone Case for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 Cell Phone Case
$50
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
JCPenney Stationery
MIXIT Mixit Glitter Notebook
$20 $8
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Stationery
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Pink Glitter Superstar Sneakers
$795
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
Francesca's Decor
Worlds Smallest Glitter Lamp
$6.99
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Decor
Urban Outfitters
Emoji Nail Polish
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Nail Polish
Edie Parker
Jean Striped Clutch
$1,195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Clutches
Anthropologie
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Fragrances
Kate Spade
Park Glitter Pom Pom Dress Pumps
$250
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Pumps
Charming charlie
Holograph & Glitter Clutch
$35
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Clutches
Chiara Ferragni
Pink Glitter Eye I-phone 6/6s/7 Case
$39
from Italist
Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Globe String Lights
$26
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Kate Aspen
Gold Glitter Coasters
$6
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Kate Aspen Coasters
Christian Louboutin
So Kate Dragonfly 120 Glittered Leather Pumps - Blue
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Pumps
Urban Outfitters
Glitzi Slime - Pack of 3
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Macy's Tech Accessories
ban. do Glitter Bomb Clear iPhone 6/6s Case
$28 $16.80
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Tech Accessories
Asos Backpacks
Skinnydip Pink Glitter Backpack
$57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Backpacks
Urban Outfitters
Instax Liquid Glitter Photo Album
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Kate Spade
Glitter Wrap Folio Phone Case for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 Cell Phone Case
$75
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Scarves & Wraps
Charming charlie
Glitter Heart Card Case
$8
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Bags
BKE
Glitter Watch
$39.95
from Buckle
Buy Now See more BKE Watches
Kate Spade
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tumblers & Water Glasses
Rose Gold Coin Pouch
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
