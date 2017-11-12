Glitter Gift Ideas
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
All that glitters may not be gold, but we don't really care, because sparkles are better anyway. We're not ashamed to say that we're drawn to shiny stuff like moths to a flame. There are plenty of other girls out there who would cover their bodies in glitter daily if they could, but unfortunately that's not office appropriate. Instead, we rounded up every sparkly gift we could find so that your glitter-obsessed friends can shine bright like a diamond all day every day. Check out all the products that would make Kesha and Elton John proud.
Mini Instax Glitter Picture Frame
$6
Vans® Unisex SK8-Hi High-Top Sneakers in Glitter
$70
from Madewell
Adelina Glitter Stud Earring In Iridescent
$12
Blush Accessories Drinkware true Gold
$9.99
Skinnydip Crystal Collection Headphones
$56
Skyline Way Violina Glitter Satchel
$398 $160
from Gilt
Lost Ink Wide Fit Multi Glitter Toe Cap Sneakers
$51 $33
BOD Exclusive Mermaid Glitter Bath Salt
$15.99
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
$16
Glitter Chevron Leather Watch
$16 $9.99
Glitter Soho 2017-2018 Academic Agenda
$4.99 $4
from TJ Maxx
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
$19
from Sephora
MAC Snow Ball Pigment and Glitter Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Estee & Lilly Women's Glitter Bow Clutch Handbag
$29.99
Written In The Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set - No Color
$25
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
from Bloomingdale's
Women's 54Mm Glitter Sunglasses - Fuschia Glitter/ Green
$375
Small Square Glitter Stud Earrings
$38
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Ankit Glitter Fidget Spinner
$9.90 $7.11
from Forever 21
NPW Mermaid Iridescent Tape Dispenser
$24
Riah Fashion Cushion Glitter Earrings
$18 $9
from shoptiques.com
Shake Things Up Phone Case for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 Cell Phone Case
$50
from Zappos
MIXIT Mixit Glitter Notebook
$20 $8
from JCPenney
Pink Glitter Superstar Sneakers
$795
from Farfetch
Worlds Smallest Glitter Lamp
$6.99
Emoji Nail Polish
$6
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20
from Anthropologie
Holograph & Glitter Clutch
$35
Pink Glitter Eye I-phone 6/6s/7 Case
$39
from Italist
Glitter Globe String Lights
$26
So Kate Dragonfly 120 Glittered Leather Pumps - Blue
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Glitzi Slime - Pack of 3
$16
ban. do Glitter Bomb Clear iPhone 6/6s Case
$28 $16.80
from Macy's
Instax Liquid Glitter Photo Album
$12
Glitter Wrap Folio Phone Case for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 Cell Phone Case
$75
from Zappos Luxury
Glitter Heart Card Case
$8
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30
0previous images
19more images