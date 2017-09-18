 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 T-Shirts For the Girl Who's Obsessed With Halloween — All Under $30

It's no secret that sometimes Halloween can be an over-the-top and expensive holiday when it comes to dressing up. This year, make it easy by just picking up one piece that you can wear with whatever you want. Buy a fun Halloween-inspired t-shirt that makes being festive quick, easy, and cheap. Wear this top with jeans and sneakers, or throw it on with some sweats to take kids treat-or-treating. Either way, picking up one of these inexpensive shirts is the lazy girl's guide to making it through the holiday season. Check out our favorites that you can wear on repeat every year.

The Element of Surprise Tee
$20
Buy Now
Emoji Pumpkin T-Shirt
$20
Buy Now
Hocus Pocus T-Shirt
$18
Buy Now
Creepy Printed T-Shirt
City Streets T-Shirt
The Element of Surprise Tee
Disney Halloween T-Shirt
Boohoo Halloween Licensed Oversized Tee
Boo Halloween T-Shirt
Old Navy Halloween Graphic Tee
Emoji Pumpkin T-Shirt
Halloween Graphic T-Shirt
Hocus Pocus T-Shirt
Start Slideshow
Easy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesHalloween
Shop More
JCPenney Tees SHOP MORE
JCPenney
A.N.A a.n.a. Boyfriend Tee
from JCPenney
$16$5
JCPenney
A.N.A a.n.a Crochet Trim Tee
from JCPenney
$26$9.99
Liz Claiborne
Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt-Womens
from JCPenney
$36$25.20
JCPenney
WORTHINGTON Worthington Tunic Top
from JCPenney
$36$19.99
Liz Claiborne
Short Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt-Womens
from JCPenney
$26$12.99
Old Navy Tees SHOP MORE
Old Navy
Raglan-Sleeve Color-Block Tee for Toddler Boys
from Old Navy
$8.94$8
Old Navy
Floral-Print Tiered Swing Tank for Girls
from Old Navy
$16.94$7.97
Old Navy
PJ Masks "Teamwork!" Tee for Toddler Boys
from Old Navy
$12.94$10.97
Old Navy
Minecraft Graphic Tee for Boys
from Old Navy
$16.94
Old Navy
Minecraft Graphic Tee for Boys
from Old Navy
$16.94
Disney Tees SHOP MORE
Disney
Princess Toddler Girl 3-pk. Short Sleeve Tees
from Kohl's
$40$20
Disney
Disney's The Little Mermaid Ariel Toddler Girl "Make Some Waves" Tee
from Kohl's
$18$9
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Toddler Girl Mixed Media Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$18$9
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Toddler Girl Striped Faux Tie Front Tee
from Kohl's
$18$9
Kohl's
Disney's Elena of Avalor Girls 4-7 Sequin Tee by Jumping Beans®
from Kohl's
$22$11.99
boohoo Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gigi Hadid
20 Staples You Need If You Want to Dress Like Gigi Hadid All Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
Shopping Guide
10 Unique Swimsuit Cover-Ups A-Listers Are Wearing to the Beach
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Summer
15 Concert Outfits That Go Beyond the T-Shirt and Jeans Combo
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kourtney Kardashian
We're Trying to Keep Up With All of Kourtney Kardashian's Amazing Style Moments
by Nikita Ramsinghani
JCPenney Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Latina Living
31 Adorable Llama Products You Won't Be Able to Resist
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
The Ultimate 2016 Pop Culture Gift Guide
by Maggie Pehanick
Disney Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Disney
How to Stay on Theme — and Look Cool — at Disney
by Sarah Wasilak
Disney
150 Gift Ideas For Diehard Disney Fans — $25 and Under
by Tara Block
Halloween
This One-and-Done Halloween Costume Is Here to Save the Day
by Samantha Sutton
Target Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
by Macy Cate Williams
Game of Thrones
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
by Macy Cate Williams
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Made a Happy Little Accident With This T-Shirt
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Graphic Tee Proves She's the Most Stylish Lakers Fan on the Court
by Sarah Wasilak
Old Navy Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittanyanncourtney
missmarypowers
missmarypowers
brittanyanncourtney
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds