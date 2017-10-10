Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art

With the release of fully illustrated Harry Potter books, we are in a Potter-art-loving tizzy. After gushing over the beautiful images of the first two illustrated books in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, we sought out some fan-made illustrations — mostly from DeviantArt — that rival the professionals'. No one knows and loves the wizarding world quite like die-hard Potterheads, so we weren't surprised to find some breathtaking artwork that has us reminiscing about events in the books and movies as well as reimagining relationships and scenes with a new perspective.