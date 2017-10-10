 Skip Nav
How This Woman's Raw Boudoir Shoot With Her Fiancé Revealed the Beauty in Herself
Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art

With the release of fully illustrated Harry Potter books, we are in a Potter-art-loving tizzy. After gushing over the beautiful images of the first two illustrated books in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, we sought out some fan-made illustrations — mostly from DeviantArt — that rival the professionals'. No one knows and loves the wizarding world quite like die-hard Potterheads, so we weren't surprised to find some breathtaking artwork that has us reminiscing about events in the books and movies as well as reimagining relationships and scenes with a new perspective.

This Incredible Harry Potter Wedding Had a Sorting Ceremony, Floating Candles, and More

James and Sirius
Snape and Lily
Harry at Hogwarts
Snape's Patronus
Professor McGonagall
Dumbledore and the Room of Requirement
Luna Lovegood
Snape's Mirror of Erised
Harry and the Snitch
First Year Hermione Granger
Harry Potter Faces
Harry and Dumbledore Hunting Horcruxes
Harry and Ginny Quidditch Win
Hermione Granger and Bellatrix Lestrange
Young Trio
Young Lily Evans and James Potter
Morsmordre Spell
Harry and the Resurrection Stone
Young Molly and Arthur Weasley
Harry and Dumbledore in the Cave
Cho Chang
Expecto Patronum
Harry and Malfoy
Sirius Black Escape on Buckbeak
Inside Hogwarts
Harry Potter and Prongs
Young Severus Snape and Lily Evans
Luna Lovegood
Dementor's Kiss
Dumbledore's Army
Draco Malfoy
