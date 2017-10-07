 Skip Nav
These Harry Potter PJs Are So Damn Cute, We're Crying Into Our Butterbeer

There's nothing more satisfying than curling up with your favorite Harry Potter book — unless you're decked out in cozy Potter-inspired pajamas while you're reading. Then it's just plain bliss. Peter Alexander, an Australian sleepwear company, released a pajama collection that will have Harry Potter fans obsessing over every single piece. From bedroom slippers and comfy pants bedazzled in Harry's signature lightning bolts to sleep t-shirts with Hogwarts logos, the line is simply perfection. Take a look at the items and get ready to have a full shopping cart.

Peter Alexander
peteralexander Ladies Harry Scuff
A$49.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Shoes
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Lightning Short
A$49.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Intimates
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Hogwarts Logo Sleep Tee
A$79.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Women's Fashion
Character Shorts
$40
from peteralexander.com.au
Buy Now
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Wizard Gown
A$130
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Evening Dresses
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Lightning Tank
A$49.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Tanks
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Potter Logo Tank
A$49.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Tanks
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Potter Logo Short
A$59.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Intimates
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Mini Short
A$49.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Intimates
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Owl 3/4 Pj Pant
A$69.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Pajamas
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry 2 Pack Brief
A$39.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Panties
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Lightning Pj Pant
A$79.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Pajamas
Peter Alexander
peteralexander P.A. Plus Harry Logo Tee
A$59.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Plus Tops
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Pj Pant
A$79.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Pajamas
Peter Alexander
peteralexander Harry Sleep Tee
A$89.95
from Peter Alexander
See more Peter Alexander Women's Fashion
Harry Potter Slippers ($40)
Lightning Shorts ($40)
Hogwarts Sleep T-Shirt ($64)
Character Shorts ($40)
Wizard Robes ($104)
Lightning Bolt Tank ($40)
Hogwarts Alumni Tank ($40)
Harry Potter Logo Shorts ($48)
Harry Mini Shorts ($40)
Owl PJ Pants ($56)
Harry Two-Pack Undies ($32)
Lightning and Glasses Pants ($64)
Harry Potter Trio T-Shirt ($47)
Harry Potter PJ Pants ($64)
Harry Sleep Tee ($72)
