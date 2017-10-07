These Harry Potter PJs Are So Damn Cute, We're Crying Into Our Butterbeer

There's nothing more satisfying than curling up with your favorite Harry Potter book — unless you're decked out in cozy Potter-inspired pajamas while you're reading. Then it's just plain bliss. Peter Alexander, an Australian sleepwear company, released a pajama collection that will have Harry Potter fans obsessing over every single piece. From bedroom slippers and comfy pants bedazzled in Harry's signature lightning bolts to sleep t-shirts with Hogwarts logos, the line is simply perfection. Take a look at the items and get ready to have a full shopping cart.