This Incredible Harry Potter Wedding Had a Sorting Ceremony, Floating Candles, and More

Harry Potter fans, brace yourselves for a magical wedding that won't disappoint. The amazing team at Crosby + Jon Design were able to perfectly execute an elegant Harry Potter-themed wedding without any cheesy details. It wasn't an easy task to bring the wizarding world to life for Cindy and Matthew's big day. As huge fans of the franchise, the bride and groom also had a hand in making their wedding as authentic as possible.

When it came to the venue, choosing the right location was critical to setting the scene. To emulate Hogwarts, the design team decided on the Hollywood Castle up in the hills of Los Angeles. But the stone walls and lush garden wouldn't be enough to create an otherworldly wedding. They included long tables reminiscent of the Great Hall with table runners made out of the series' book pages — each table setting even included chocolate frogs! Gold and burgundy were, of course, incorporated throughout the reception.

Upon arrival on the day of the wedding, each guest was called to their respective Hogwarts house (reception table) in a "Sorting Ceremony." Everyone also found their very own wand waiting for them on their seat. A Honeydukes sweets bar was available to enjoy, but the best surprise of all was during Cindy and Matt's first dance. Guests moved from the outdoor celebration to inside the castle where a hundred "floating candles" greeted them above the dance floor. Magical doesn't even do this wedding justice.

