 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
10 Books That Terrified Us as Kids (but We Read Them Anyway)
Tattoos
37 Tiny Tattoos For Big-Time Besties
Relationships
7 Signs of a Woman Who Will Never Stop Loving You
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Signs He's Really Unhappy in Your Relationship

Is your significant other coming right out and saying he's unhappy with your relationship? Most likely not. Men are more apt to keep things in or show their displeasure in other ways. Or perhaps he's "telling" you he's unhappy about isolated events or situations in your partnership, but hasn't outright said, "Hey babe — this isn't working for me." Whatever the case may be, here are 15 signs he's unhappy in your relationship.

Related
50 Pieces of the Best Marriage Advice We've Ever Collected

He's wrapped up in other things . . . so much so that he doesn't notice you like he used to.
You notice him getting frustrated over things that should be, or used to be, nonissues.
It sort of feels as if he's just going through the motions.
His relationship with his phone is becoming more and more important to him.
Suddenly, he's become "BFFs" with new people.
He used to be so doting and did many cute little things for you, but not anymore.
Everyone needs alone time, but it's getting to be too much.
Remember how you waited for his texts in the beginning?
It's boys' night . . . every night.
He doesn't notice when you look good or sexy.
He's got a to-do list, and number one involves changing you!
You don't even feel like you're in a relationship.
He's so wrapped up in work that he's rarely around.
A drink or two is not a problem, but your man seems to be drinking a bit too much.
Do his emotions run hot and cold? Has he shared that he's upset with how things are going?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceMen
Join The Conversation
Relationships
7 Signs of a Woman Who Will Never Stop Loving You
by Ashley Paige
How Men Choose the Woman They're Going to Marry
Relationships
The Truth About How Men Choose the Woman They're Going to Marry
by YourTango
Bad Habits That Stop You From Being Happy
Advice
5 Things to Stop Doing Now If You Want to Be Happy
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Women Should Never Do For a Man
Relationships
Strong Women Should NEVER Do These Things For a Man — or Anyone Else
by Nicole Yi
Dating Bucket List
Relationships
The Ultimate Dating Bucket List
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds