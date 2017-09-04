11 Flicks With High School Romances to Stream Stat

We can't help but reminisce about notes passed between friends, the days of lockers and recess, and, of course, our teenage crushes. If you're feeling nostalgic about bleacher make-out sessions and prom-date jitters, then check out these movies streaming on Netflix. We promise they're chock-full of all the cliquey drama, backstabbing friends, and awkward first-date moments that made high school equal parts exhilarating and nightmarish!



