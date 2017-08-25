What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life

If Diana Gabaldon's sexy time-travel novels have you hooked, we've got your post-Outlander reading guide. These historical romances have similar themes — and steamy scenes — to the hot and heavy Scotland-set series. They're perfect for nursing an Outlander book hangover or just to get in the mood for the next season of the Outlander TV series. Check out these titillating page-turners now — you might even find a few new favorites!