What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life

If Diana Gabaldon's sexy time-travel novels have you hooked, we've got your post-Outlander reading guide. These historical romances have similar themes — and steamy scenes — to the hot and heavy Scotland-set series. They're perfect for nursing an Outlander book hangover or just to get in the mood for the next season of the Outlander TV series. Check out these titillating page-turners now — you might even find a few new favorites!

The Queen of the Tearling
The Fortune Hunter
Everything Forbidden
The Midnight Witch
Veil of Time
Bound to the Highlander
The Mists of Avalon
The Daring Ladies of Lowell
Mine Till Midnight
Mrs. Poe
Brazen
Longbourn
I Always Loved You
Scarlet
A Kingdom of Dreams
Flowers From the Storm
Passion
Sin
Waterfall
Hemlock
A Noble Deception
An Uncertain Destiny
Beautiful Wreck
