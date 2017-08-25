Historical Romance Books Like Outlander
What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life
If Diana Gabaldon's sexy time-travel novels have you hooked, we've got your post-Outlander reading guide. These historical romances have similar themes — and steamy scenes — to the hot and heavy Scotland-set series. They're perfect for nursing an Outlander book hangover or just to get in the mood for the next season of the Outlander TV series. Check out these titillating page-turners now — you might even find a few new favorites!
0previous images
-8more images