This Affordable Hocus Pocus Clothing Line Is So Glorious, It'll Make You Sick

Sistahhhhhhhhhs! Who's ready to hit the mall? Because Spencer's just dropped a new line of clothes, home goods, and Halloween costumes inspired by the nostalgically spooky masterpiece Hocus Pocus, and the prices are so glorious, they'll make you sick.

Whether you're looking for a Thackery Binx wine glass or a Winifred Sanderson-inspired choker, Spencer's is your go-to retailer for '90s Halloween goodness. The line is huge and surprisingly cute, and the best part? Nothing is over $35.

Check out the fun clothes and cool accessories from the line now, then visit the Spencer's website for the full line of costume accoutrements and various home goods. No spell-casting necessary — just a credit card.