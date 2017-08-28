 Skip Nav
This Affordable Hocus Pocus Clothing Line Is So Glorious, It'll Make You Sick

Sistahhhhhhhhhs! Who's ready to hit the mall? Because Spencer's just dropped a new line of clothes, home goods, and Halloween costumes inspired by the nostalgically spooky masterpiece Hocus Pocus, and the prices are so glorious, they'll make you sick.

Whether you're looking for a Thackery Binx wine glass or a Winifred Sanderson-inspired choker, Spencer's is your go-to retailer for '90s Halloween goodness. The line is huge and surprisingly cute, and the best part? Nothing is over $35.

Check out the fun clothes and cool accessories from the line now, then visit the Spencer's website for the full line of costume accoutrements and various home goods. No spell-casting necessary — just a credit card.

Sanderson Sisters Raglan T-Shirt
$20
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Twisted Bones Binx Spell T-Shirt
$17
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Binx Is My Boo T-Shirt
$17
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus
$25
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Amuck Witch Hat Tank Top
$25
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
I Put a Spell on You T-Shirt
$17
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Glorious Morning T-Shirt
$17
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Mary Sanderson Choker Necklace
$13
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Winifred Sanderson Choker Necklace
$13
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Sarah Sanderson Choker Necklace
$13
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Amuck Earrings
$10
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Hocus Pocus Ring 3-Pack
$8
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Mary Sanderson Hair Clips
$6
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Sarah Sanderson Hair Bow
$9
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Winifred Sanderson Hair Bow
$9
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Mary Sanderson Hair Bow
$9
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
I Lit the Black Flame Candle Dad Hat
$20
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Button 4-Pack
$10
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Sanderson Sisters Keychain
$8
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Amuck Keychain
$8
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Binx Crew Socks
$8
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Amuck Knee-Highs
$10
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
I Put a Spell on You Knee-Highs
$7
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Hocus Pocus Stemless Glass
$7
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Sanderson Sisters Stemless Glass
$7
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Hocus Pocus Mini Glass Set
$15
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Binx Is My Boo Stemless Glass
$7
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Hocus Pocus Coffee Mug
$10
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Another Glorious Morning Mug
$10
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Attitude Hocus Pocus Dress
$35
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
Black Flame Tank Top
$25
from spencersonline.com
Buy Now
