22 Times When You Could Relate a Little TOO Well to Hocus Pocus

It's Hocus Pocus season! Even though the film is "for kids," there are some surprisingly grown-up relationship themes in the silly comedy. Sure, you had the budding romance between Allison and Max, but even juicier was the love triangle between witch sisters Winifred and Sarah and the undead Billy. And, really, just boy-crazy Sarah in general.

The Sanderson sisters were more naughty than nice, but if there's anything they taught us, it's that we're all a little witchy. We've rounded up some of the most bewitching GIFs from the film to illustrate how we have more in common with the broom-wielding women than we might admit. Hey, there's no shame in being a basic witch.

When You're on the Prowl
After a Night of One Too Many
When You Arrive at a Bar and You're the Oldest Ones There
When You Can Hear Your Roommate Having Sex
When Your Ex Wants to Stay Friends
When Your Roommate's Hot Brother Comes to Visit
When You're Trying to Cuddle on a Loveseat
When a Potential Hookup Is Much Younger Than You Are
And They Don't Know What They're Doing
When You're Way Cuter Than Your Ex's New Girlfriend
When Your Friends Bring Their Kids to Dinner
When You're Getting Ready For a First Date
When Your Friend Finally Gets Some After a Dry Spell
When You Get a Match on Tinder
When You Meet Your Best Friend's New SO For the First Time
When You Boss Asks You to Come In on a Saturday
When You're Trying to Break Up With a Jerk
When Your Partner Says You're Acting Like a Baby
When You Get Home After an All-Night Romp
When Your Date Suggests You Split a Meal
When Your Best Friend Is Obsessing Over a Text
When the Blinds Are Open Saturday Morning
