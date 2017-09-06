 Skip Nav
Remain Calm: Spirit Halloween Launched an Exclusive Hocus Pocus Collection

If you're like me, you can't walk by a Halloween store without checking out the latest merchandise available — even if it is the beginning of September. (No apologies.) I'm certainly glad I did, because in addition to finding an animatronic, Roomba-like demon child and a traumatizing Exorcist-inspired girl on a swing, I discovered that Spirit Halloween is now selling Hocus Pocus merchandise.

Yeah, this isn't a drill, people. Spirit Halloween partnered with Disney and launched 55 officially licensed Hocus Pocus-themed items — no virgins and no black flame candles necessary.

As someone who can quote this movie word for word, I ran amuck (amuck, amuck!) picking up different baubles for myself and my mother, since we both bond over the film. The line includes costumes like Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, plus Billy Butcherson, and an array of decor, like mugs, stemless glasses, and wall art. The only thing missing is a long-form version of "I Put a Spell on You," because seriously, why hasn't Disney come out with that yet? I'd like to sing it in my car without opening YouTube, thanks.

I picked up two items that I can't seem to find on the site — a Binx spell candle and an "Amuck Amuck Amuck" candy jar — which leads me to believe there are different offerings in-store than online. That, or they've already sold out. (I've reached out to Spirit Halloween to clarify.) In the meantime, read through to see all of the Sanderson sister-inspired products you can pick up, starting now!

Winifred Sanderson Costume ($50)
Sarah Sanderson Costume ($50)
Mary Sanderson Costume ($50)
Winifred Sanderson Wig ($20)
Sarah Sanderson Wig ($20)
Mary Sanderson Wig ($20)
Adult Winifred Cape ($25)
Sarah Sanderson Cape ($25)
Adult Mary Cape ($25)
According to Halloween Daily News, this latex Billy Butcherson mask ($50) was created by award-winning special effects makeup artist Tate Steinsiek.
Winnie Pillow ($20)
Mary Pillow ($20)
Sarah Sanderson "Amuck" Pillow ($20)
Hocus Pocus Figure Blind Pack ($8)
I'll Put a Spell on You Placemat ($5)
Witch in the Kitchen Spoon Rest ($10)
Hocus Pocus Mini Glass Set ($15)
Hocus Pocus Stemless Glass ($7)
Fourth Sanderson Sister Stemless Glass ($7)
Binx is My Boo Stemless Glass ($7)
Sanderson Sisters Mug ($10)
Hocus Pocus Coffee Mug ($10)
Things to Do Before Sunrise Sign ($13)
Hocus Pocus Fleece Blanket ($25)
Sanderson Sisters Fleece Blanket ($30)
Binx Spell Pillow ($20)
Circular Binx Circular ($17)
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds