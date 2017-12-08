 Skip Nav
Advice
22 Things You Can Do to Love Yourself
Relationships
15 Fun First Date Questions That Keep the Conversation Going
gift guide
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Holiday Romances to Stream on Netflix

'Tis the season not only for decking the halls and doling out gifts, but also for staying in on frosty evenings, snuggling up, and relishing in the air of love that is also par for the course during the holidays. We've rounded up romantic Christmas movies that are streaming on Netflix right now. Whether you're taken and want to watch with your significant other or you're looking to lounge around and gush with your BFFs, keep these flicks in mind!

And if you're looking for some cinematic romance not of the Christmas variety, check out these other movies streaming on Netflix.

Related
Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies
Happy Christmas
White Christmas
Christmas Wedding Baby
12 Dates of Christmas
A Christmas Kiss
All I Want For Christmas
Holiday Engagement
Marry Me For Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas
Merry Kissmas
Christmas Crush
Noel
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Dear Santa
An Evergreen Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Bridget Jones's Diary
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday LivingRomantic ComediesNetflixChristmasHolidayMovies
Gift Guide
Over 30 Perfect Fitness Gifts You'll Be Obsessed With — All Under $20
by Dominique Astorino
What to Put in Christmas Tree Water
Holiday Decor
7 Things That Could Help Your Christmas Tree Live Longer
by Kate McKenna
Best Holiday Movies
Holiday Entertainment
17 Holiday Movies You Have to Watch at Least Once
by Shannon Vestal Robson
When Will Starbucks Have Christmas Drinks 2017?
Food News
Rejoice, Starbucks-Lovers! Red Cups and Holiday Drinks Are Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
Unicorn Gifts
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds