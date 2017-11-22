This Couple's Icelandic Wedding Is a Romantic Fantasy Come to Life

Maja and Patrick fell in love with Iceland for its romantic, melancholy scenery. When the couple decided to get married, they wanted it to be an intimate affair. "With our families being spread all over the world (in China, Germany, and the UK), it was impossible to include everybody, so a private wedding followed by receptions seemed the fairest way," the newlyweds explained. "Iceland turned out to be the perfect destination – so much more breathtaking in person, every turn of the road brought us to new, spectacular views."

The pair were so enamored with the location that they drove 500 miles over the two wedding days in search of new vistas that M&J Studios so beautifully captured. "We already can't wait to go back," they said. Make sure to check out how incredible Maja and Patrick's wedding photos turned out!