This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding

Instead of looking to Pinterest for wedding inspiration, newlyweds Maggie and Blake wanted their big day to feel authentically like them. Every detail from the venue location (down to the cake topper) was true to who they are as a couple, and the fact that it all turned out so beautifully was just the bear on top (you'll figure it out soon).

The couple's nuptials took place in Lake Tahoe, CA, a place where the bride (who also happens to be a POPSUGAR editor) grew up going every Summer and where the groom proposed. "We wanted to bring the magic that we feel there to our guests," Maggie told POPSUGAR. When it came to style inspiration, they chose to keep it classic while also capturing the "woodsy, whimsical feeling of Tahoe."

Also true to their style, the couple didn't want to fall into overdone traditions. "One thing that we specifically wanted to avoid was tired wedding cliches — a two-color scheme, boring bridesmaid dresses, the bride-and-groom cake topper," Maggie told us. "We didn't want the picture-perfect rustic wedding or a staunchly traditional one — we pulled in elements from all types of weddings to make it unique to us. (Thus, his and hers bear-shaped cake toppers.)" Additionally, they wanted the surrounding colors from bouquets and table arrangements (many shades of pinks, purples, blues, and oranges) to complement their otherwise neutral wedding party.

Though their textured four-tiered wedding cake was worth a shout-out alone, it was really Maggie's timeless, but on-trend gown that stole the show. The way the gorgeous layers swayed was "mesmerizing," according to the bride; the photos don't even do it justice.

Among the many highlights from Maggie and Blake's wedding day, one of their favorites was when the bride made her way down the aisle. "A wave of emotion came over me when I turned the corner at the church to walk down the aisle with my dad," Maggie said. "I didn't expect it, and it was the only time during the whole day when I couldn't control my tears. There's not a single good picture of me walking to the altar because I was such a wreck. It was amazing." For Blake: "My favorite moments were watching you [Maggie] come down the aisle, seeing you dance like a maniac, and holding your hand as we walked through the lodge after it was all said and done. In all of those moments I blocked everyone else out and felt very special that you and I were going to be together forever."

See the beautiful photos ahead!