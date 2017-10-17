 Skip Nav
Romantic Comedies
92 Romantic Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Month — See What's New!
Wedding
These Seasonal Flowers For a Fall Wedding Will Take Your Breath Away
Netflix
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding

Instead of looking to Pinterest for wedding inspiration, newlyweds Maggie and Blake wanted their big day to feel authentically like them. Every detail from the venue location (down to the cake topper) was true to who they are as a couple, and the fact that it all turned out so beautifully was just the bear on top (you'll figure it out soon).

The couple's nuptials took place in Lake Tahoe, CA, a place where the bride (who also happens to be a POPSUGAR editor) grew up going every Summer and where the groom proposed. "We wanted to bring the magic that we feel there to our guests," Maggie told POPSUGAR. When it came to style inspiration, they chose to keep it classic while also capturing the "woodsy, whimsical feeling of Tahoe."

Also true to their style, the couple didn't want to fall into overdone traditions. "One thing that we specifically wanted to avoid was tired wedding cliches — a two-color scheme, boring bridesmaid dresses, the bride-and-groom cake topper," Maggie told us. "We didn't want the picture-perfect rustic wedding or a staunchly traditional one — we pulled in elements from all types of weddings to make it unique to us. (Thus, his and hers bear-shaped cake toppers.)" Additionally, they wanted the surrounding colors from bouquets and table arrangements (many shades of pinks, purples, blues, and oranges) to complement their otherwise neutral wedding party.

Though their textured four-tiered wedding cake was worth a shout-out alone, it was really Maggie's timeless, but on-trend gown that stole the show. The way the gorgeous layers swayed was "mesmerizing," according to the bride; the photos don't even do it justice.

Among the many highlights from Maggie and Blake's wedding day, one of their favorites was when the bride made her way down the aisle. "A wave of emotion came over me when I turned the corner at the church to walk down the aisle with my dad," Maggie said. "I didn't expect it, and it was the only time during the whole day when I couldn't control my tears. There's not a single good picture of me walking to the altar because I was such a wreck. It was amazing." For Blake: "My favorite moments were watching you [Maggie] come down the aisle, seeing you dance like a maniac, and holding your hand as we walked through the lodge after it was all said and done. In all of those moments I blocked everyone else out and felt very special that you and I were going to be together forever."

See the beautiful photos ahead!

Related
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Couple Skipped "Tired Wedding Cliches" For Their Beautiful Lake Tahoe Wedding
107
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Halloween
You'll Be Creepily Captivated by This Addams Family Engagement Party
by Brinton Parker
What Is a Shotgun Wedding?
Wedding
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
The Most Important Thing About Your Wedding
Wedding
I've Been Married 11 Years and This Is What I Remember About My Wedding Day
by Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Ariana Austin Lazaro Wedding Dress
The Royals
by Marina Liao
Quirky and Elegant Halloween Wedding
Halloween
The Story of 2 High School Friends, Her Illness, and Their Halloween Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds